Sadio Mane has already scored six goals in 10 games for Liverpool this season, and Tuesday’s clash with Atletico Madrid could see him move up the all-time list in Europe.

Mane’s next goal will see him move into outright third place on the club’s all-time European goalscorers list with 23 goals.

He has 22, alongside Michael Owen.

The No. 10 has scored in each of his last three Reds appearances – he could score in four in a row for the club for only the second time.

More records for Salah

Mo Salah, if he scores once, will join Steven Gerrard as the club’s highest scorer in Europe’s premier competition with 30.

Salah’s 29 goals have come in 47 appearances, with Gerrard making 87.

The Egyptian could also become the first player in Liverpool history to score in nine consecutive appearances in all competitions.

Salah has scored more away goals (13) in the European Cup than any other player in the club’s history – Mane has 12 and Roberto Firmino has nine. Gerrard scored 11.

He has already scored 10 goals in his 10 games this season.

Bobby’s next milestone

Firmino could make his 300th appearance for Liverpool in this game – the 60th player to reach the landmark for the club and the ninth from overseas.

The eight others are Martin Skrtel (320), Arthur Riley (338), Lucas Leiva (346), John Arne Riise (348), Gordon Hodgson (377), Pepe Reina (394), Sami Hyypia (464) and Bruce Grobbelaar (628).

All of Firmino’s last 12 goals for Liverpool have come away from Anfield. He has scored five in his last three games.

Firmino could become the first Liverpool player to score a hat-trick in successive games since Jack Balmer in November 1946 and the first player ever to do so in consecutive away matches.

The front three

At Porto on Matchday 2, Mane, Salah and Firmino all scored in the same Liverpool game for the 14th time, with six of those having come in this competition.

They then did so for the 15th time in the 5-0 win at Watford last Saturday.

No pressure, Ali

Liverpool have yet to keep a clean sheet against Atletico in six meetings, conceding one goal in five encounters and three in the last meeting at Anfield.

When the teams did meet in the group phase in 2008/09, both clashes finished 1-1.

Liverpool in Spain

In 21 away games in Spain, the Reds have won seven, drawn five and lost nine.

They have won four times in their last 12 visits to Spain as an away team, with their last victory coming in the 1-0 defeat of Real Madrid in 2009.

Liverpool have not won in seven visits since.

The last 15 away visits to Spain have seen them score 11 goals in total, with three of those coming in one first half in Seville.

The Reds famously clinched their sixth Champions League final success at Atletico’s ground, defeating Tottenham 2-0 in 2019.

Suarez’s reunion

Luis Suarez played 133 times for Liverpool, scoring 82 goals from 2011 to 2014.

He scored four goals in eight European appearances but never played for them in this competition.

He was in the Barcelona team famously beaten by Liverpool in the semi-final in 2019.

Late bloomers

Atletico have scored 13 goals in all games this season, with four of those coming beyond the 90th minute and with three of that quartet being scored after 94 minutes, including Suarez’s 97th-minute winning penalty at AC Milan.

Nine of the 13 goals have come after the 55th minute.

They are yet to score more than twice in any game of this campaign and have conceded more than one goal only once.

Tonight’s referee

Daniel Siebert (Germany) is a 37-year-old Berliner who has refereed Liverpool once – a 4-0 home Champions League group win over Red Star Belgrade in October 2018.

He has never taken charge of an Atletico game.

This season’s scorers

Atletico Madrid: Suarez 5, Correa 3, Lemar 2, Carrasco 1, Griezmann 1, own goals 1

Liverpool: Salah 10, Firmino 6, Mane 6, Jota 3, Minamino 2, Fabinho 1, Henderson 1, Jones 1, Keita 1, Origi 1, own goals 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).