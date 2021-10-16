Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Salah’s stunner and Firmino’s hat-trick – Best photos as LFC dominate at Watford

Liverpool returned to Premier League action with a bang with five unanswered goals put beyond Watford on a day where Mohamed Salah showed off his world-class talent once again.

The Reds had only a couple of days to prepare for the trip to Watford following the conclusion of the international break, one that had more than its fair share of casualties.

Alisson, Fabinho, Curtis Jones and Thiago were all unavailable to ensure Liverpool’s lineup all but named itself and while there were talks of a new manager bounce at Vicarage Road, it never materialised.

Sadio Mane got the show up and running with his 100th Premier League goal but it was all thanks to the genius of Mohamed Salah, whose individual battle with Danny Rose was certainly one-sided.

WATFORDF, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 16, 2021: Liverpool's Sadio Mané celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Roberto Firmino would then get in on the party with an easy tap in after excellent build-up play from James Milner, ensuring Liverpool’s dominance was reflected on the scoreboard at half-time.

And it was just the start for the Brazilian on his first start since the end of August with his second of the day arriving soon after the break in a similar fashion to his first.

WATFORDF, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 16, 2021: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (L) celebrates with team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

But it would be Salah’s name on everyone’s lips once more thanks to yet another stunning individual goal that had everything: the poise, the footwork, the awareness and the finish.

It had been coming thanks to a formidable performance, with this now the eighth game in succession that the Egyptian has etched his name on the scoresheet.

We are witnessing greatness.

WATFORDF, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 16, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores the fourth goal, the eighth consecutive game he's scored in, during the FA Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

WATFORDF, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 16, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the fourth goal, the eighth consecutive game he's scored in, during the FA Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

WATFORDF, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 16, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the fourth goal, the eighth consecutive game he's scored in, during the FA Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And just when it looked like Watford had escaped further punishment, Firmino came back for his third and the match ball in a performance that will have done his confidence the world of good.

That’s six goals for the Brazilian in seven appearances, a tally he didn’t reach last season until matchday 20 in the Premier League.

WATFORDF, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 16, 2021: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring the third goal, his second of the game, during the FA Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

WATFORDF, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 16, 2021: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring the third goal, his second of the game, during the FA Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

WATFORDF, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 16, 2021: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring the fifth goal, his third completing his hat-trick, during the FA Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was a job well done for Liverpool in the early Saturday kickoff, ensuring they can now sit back and watch the rest of the weekend’s games unfold as they cast their eye toward Atletico Madrid.

WATFORDF, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 16, 2021: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates with the match-ball at the end of the game, his last kick of the game was a the fifth goal, his third completing his hat-trick, during the FA Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

WATFORDF, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 16, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp congratulates hat-trick hero Roberto Firmino after the FA Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

WATFORD, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 16, 2021: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates with the match-ball at the end of the game, his last kick of the game was a the fifth goal, his third completing his hat-trick, during the FA Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The travelling Kop received a show of appreciation from Klopp’s men after the final whistle on a day to remember with the Reds now returning to the top of the table, at least temporarily.

Liverpool are now unbeaten in their last 20 games across all competitions, let’s keep it going.

