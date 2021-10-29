The legendary Italy coach Arrigo Sacchi, regarded as one of the greatest managers of all time, has hailed this Liverpool team as a “masterpiece.”

Sacchi’s AC Milan side won back-to-back European Cups in 1989 and 1990 and Jurgen Klopp has previously spoken of how he was a role model for him.

“Everything I am as a coach I took from my former coach Wolfgang Frank, and he took it off him [Sacchi],” explained Klopp previously.

“We knew if Arrigo Sacchi can do what he did with Maldini, Baresi, Albertini and all these guys then we can do the same.”

And for anyone who has studied Sacchi’s management or watched his Milan or Italy sides, the similarities in philosophy between he and Klopp are very apparent.

Now, it’s the master who is talking up the disciple, with Sacchi speaking highly of Klopp’s Liverpool in an interview with Jamie Carragher for the Telegraph.

“This Liverpool team is a masterpiece,” the Italian praised.

“A fantastic team without any real superstars. A true team.

“You see one playing for eleven, while other teams are eleven playing for themselves. 80 per cent of the time, they are moving when they have the ball.

“If they were an orchestra they would always be in perfect tune and in perfect time.”

And Sacchi had direct praise for Klopp and Man City boss Pep Guardiola.

“Pep and Klopp are two greats who allow football to move forward,” he said. “Without coaches like that, football dies.

“I watched Liverpool play Barcelona and I was emotional. I was emotional because it was not just a team winning, it was an entire city. In the next life, I want to be a coach in England.”

For Liverpool fans, such praise underlines just how incredible this Jurgen Klopp era is. This is a team that will be remembered in football history.