At long last Liverpool are back at Anfield, with Brighton the visitors on a day where the Reds can make it 24 games unbeaten. Here’s how to watch the 3pm kickoff online and on TV worldwide.

After four away victories that saw Liverpool find the net 15 times, the Anfield faithful welcome back Jurgen Klopp‘s men today ahead of yet another big week of action.

Brighton arrive without a win in their last five games across all competitions but having taken four points off the Reds last season, the warning is there for Liverpool today.

So will Mohamed Salah strike for the 11th game in a row and will the unbeaten streak continue, time to find out!

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 3pm (BST) – or 10am in New York, 7am in Los Angeles, 1am (Sunday) in Sydney, 6pm in Dubai and 5pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Brighton is not live on TV in the UK, but live audio commentary and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Brighton is being shown live on the USA Network and NBC Universo in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Brighton and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league game at Anfield on the following channels worldwide:

beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, RMC Sport 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Star+, RUSH, Optus Sport, Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Go, Star Sports Select HD2, Play Sports 3, Play Sports, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN Brasil, Star+, Astro Go, Astro Supersport, Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2, DAZN, QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China, iQiyi, Migu, Sky HD, Cytavision Sports 3, Cytavision on the Go, Premier Sport, DIGI GO, TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport, V Sport Premium, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport Jalkapallo, RMC Sport en direct, Sky Ticket, Cosmote Sport 3 HD, 620 Now Premier League TV, 621 Now Premier League 1, Now Player, Digi Sport 1, JioTV, Star Sports Select 2, Hotstar VIP, mola.tv, Mola TV, Mola TV App, Premier Player HD, Premier Sports ROI 1, Sport 2, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, SPOTV ON 2, IPKO TVim, SuperSport Kosova 1, TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select, Spark Sport, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium, Canal+ Premium, Canal+ Sport Online, nc+ GO, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3, Eurosport Player Romania, Eurosport Romania, Okko Sport, mio Stadium 108, mio Stadium 107, 102 (HD) mio Stadium, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, Viaplay Sweden, True Premier Football HD 1, True Premier Football HD 2, S Sport, S Sport+, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, USA Network, K+ SPORT 1

You can follow all the action today and throughout the 2021/22 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.