Mohamed Salah left jaws on the ground after a stunning wondergoal against Man City, with his sheer power of will and quality clear for all to see – and you can watch it again and again!

The No. 11 was at the heart of Liverpool‘s two game-defining moments on Sunday, brilliantly setting up Sadio Mane‘s opener before having a say on the scoresheet himself.

Both highlighted the immense skill in his arsenal and coupled with his all-around play it was a world-class performance from Salah at Anfield.

And his goal was on another level itself and it was more than worthy of being the match-winner.

The poise, the strength and the supreme quality, and it gets better with every angle you view it in:

“The second goal only the best players in the world score goals like this,” Klopp said post-match.

“The first touch, the first challenge he wins then putting it on his right foot and finishing the situation was absolutely exceptional.

“This club never forgets these things so people will talk about this goal for a long time and in 50 or 60 years’ time they will remember this goal.”

Salah’s goal now makes it nine goals in nine games so far this season, with three assists to boot for the 29-year-old who continues to surpass any and all expectations placed on him.

He’s some one-season wonder…