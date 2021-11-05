Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
5 key things from Klopp’s pre-Arsenal press conference – 6 ruled out, 2 doubts

Jurgen Klopp discussed Liverpool’s ongoing injuries and a “midfield disease” as he previewed Saturday’s clash with Arsenal, for which he could be missing eight players.

Here are five key things from Klopp’s pre-Arsenal press conference…

 

6 ruled out, 2 doubts

The international break took its toll on Liverpool, again, with Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson both returning with injuries.

They remain doubts for Saturday, Klopp has confirmed, while six others are ruled out.

James Milner and Naby Keita will be the next to return, with Curtis Jones, Joe Gomez and Roberto Firmino also out and Harvey Elliott still facing “some time” before his comeback.

 

No loan for Neco

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, August 9, 2021: Liverpool's Neco Williams applauds the supporters after a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Club Atlético Osasuna at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Despite Wales manager Robert Page’s insistence, Klopp believes Neco Williams‘ development is best-served by staying at Liverpool, rather than going out on loan in January.

And interestingly, the German claimed right-back may not even be Williams’ natural position.

“We are really short of players,” he said. “The last thing I’m thinking about is who could go on loan in the winter.”

 

“I hate international breaks”

LONDON, ENGLAND - Friday, November 12, 2021: England's captain Jordan Henderson (R) and Liverpool team-mate Trent Alexander­Arnold after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifying Group I match between England and Albania at Wembley Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Don’t we all, Jurgen!

“They train pretty much through all [the break], because the coaches want to have their own targets or agenda, and very often think that they have to do physical work as well,” he said.

“So no, I don’t like it. It was not helpful. I would have loved to play the weekend after.”

 

No new contract talk

KIEV, UKRAINE - Friday, May 25, 2018: Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp reacts with former players Steven Gerrard during a training session at the NSC Olimpiyskiy ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final match between Real Madrid CF and Liverpool FC. (Pic by Peter Powell/Propaganda)

After Steven Gerrard’s claim that he would be happy if Klopp signed a “lifetime deal,” effectively ruling out his own chances of managing Liverpool, the Reds boss remained coy.

“I didn’t think about it until you asked me now, I don’t want to think about it now,” he explained.

“It’s all fine how it is. It’s over when it’s over, but it’s far away from being over. So let’s focus on that.”

As it stands, Klopp will leave Liverpool when his current deal expires in 2024.

 

“No excuses” despite midfield issues

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 30, 2021: Liverpool's Naby Keita goes down injured during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

With Milner, Keita, Jones and Elliott definitely out and Henderson a doubt, Klopp has few options in midfield for Saturday’s clash.

It is a familiar situation for the season, with the manager describing it as a “midfield disease,” though he insists there are “no excuses” being made.

“We had last year this really strange situation in the centre-half position, this year it looks like we have a midfield disease and we have to deal with that,” he said.

“That’s what we do. No excuses for anything. We want to win football games and we have to find the solution for the specific game – and the next one is Arsenal.”

