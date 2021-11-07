With Jurgen Klopp revealing his admiration for Liverpool target Jarrod Bowen ahead of Sunday’s clash with West Ham, David Moyes insists he is already “at a top club.”

In his pre-match press conference, Klopp admitted that he “likes Bowen a lot,” noting the “big steps” he has taken since joining the Hammers from Hull in 2020.

This follows up reports on Liverpool’s interest in the 24-year-old winger, who has scored three and laid on three assists in 16 appearances for West Ham this season.

It is clear that Bowen matches up in terms of the metrics that the Reds’ recruitment and analysis teams look out for when identifying targets, though Moyes himself stresses that he needs to produce more regularly in front of goal.

Speaking ahead of the clash in east London, as relayed by the Mirror, the West Ham manager insisted that his No. 20 is already playing for a club that matches his ambitions.

“Well, Jarrod’s at a top club now!” he said, when asked about interest from clubs like Liverpool.

“It’s the level of consistency Jarrod now needs to bring to his game. We are trying to up his goals, and his assists. All those things like that.

“And Said Benrahma as well. You have to remember they’ve come out of Championship and it’s a really good grounding for both of them.

“They know their game and they are hungry to succeed and get better. You can hardly get them off the training ground.

“They are desperate to improve their finishing and their work, the two of them are great team players as well. They are improving at it all the time.”

In Michail Antonio, West Ham boast the Premier League‘s third-highest goalscorer for the campaign so far – tied with Sadio Mane on six – while Bowen and Benrahma are catching eyes in support of the striker.

But in comparing his front three to that of Sunday’s opponents, Moyes again touched upon the consistency Bowen would require if he eventually made to move to Anfield.

“We can’t compare our three or four with Liverpool’s three or four because they have done it at a level, at the highest level, consistently well, scoring numerous numbers of goals,” he continued.

“But we have a front three who we are really pleased with and how they are performing.

“They all bring something different and what we are trying to get from them is consistency and a reliability that they can nick us a goal at the right moments.

“This year we have had a lot of attacking moments that we have not really taken with the final pass or finish.

“That’s part of what we are trying to get from those three and really trying to improve upon.”