From Spag Bol to ironing! – The unusual and brilliant Liverpool fan superstitions

They can be quirky, unusual and go against rational thought, but superstitions can play a big role in the way supporters follow their team and it’s the same for Liverpool fans.

From only wearing a specific kit or clothing to mundane tasks or strange routines that go down to the minute, superstitions are a ritual that must be adhered to.

They are our way of gaining a sense of control over something entirely out of our hands, deviate from the norm and the team is destined to feel the consequences.

Players themselves have superstitions and Liverpool is no exception, from Pepe Reina’s visits to the petrol station, Ian Rush soaking his boots and Kenny Dalglish’s need for a pre-match shave.

Such is the diversity of life, rituals follow suit and This Is Anfield were eager to know those of Reds from near and far.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, June 25, 2020: Liverpool supporters congregate outside the famous Spion Kop at Anfield as they celebrate after their side were crowned Premier League Champions following Manchester City's defeat by Chelsea. The supporters have waited 30 years for this their 19th Championship title. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

For me, the writer, I cannot buy a matchday programme when visiting Anfield should I wish for Liverpool to win as any time I have picked one up we have drawn – it’s based off at least 10 or so games.

But should the time ever arise when a draw is all that is needed, I’ll be more than happy to play my part!

So how about other fans? This is what they had to say on social media:

Brilliant, right. There are few facets in life where such a thing takes a central role in the experience of so many for one event and there’s a lot of rituals to be ticked off for Liverpool to be successful.

So let’s not be forgetting our kits in the wash or changing our pre-match meals!

Let us know some of your superstitions for following the Reds in the comments below!

