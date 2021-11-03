Liverpool are at home to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League this evening, with a draw taking them into the knockout rounds. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Danny Makkelle (NED).
Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Mane, Jota
Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Konate, Phillips, Robertson, Williams, Thiago, Morton, Minamino, Firmino, Origi
Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Trippier, Felipe, Gimenez, Hermoso; Correa, De Paul, Koke, Carrasco; Suarez, Felix
Subs: Lecomte, Iturbe, Lodi, Vrsaljko, Gonzalez, Herrera, Serrano, Martin, Cunha
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments