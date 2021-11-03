Liverpool are at home to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League this evening, with a draw taking them into the knockout rounds. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Danny Makkelle (NED).

Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Konate, Phillips, Robertson, Williams, Thiago, Morton, Minamino, Firmino, Origi

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Trippier, Felipe, Gimenez, Hermoso; Correa, De Paul, Koke, Carrasco; Suarez, Felix

Subs: Lecomte, Iturbe, Lodi, Vrsaljko, Gonzalez, Herrera, Serrano, Martin, Cunha

Our coverage updates automatically below: