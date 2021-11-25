Liverpool pair Thiago and Tyler Morton both impressed in the Reds’ 2-0 victory against Porto in the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men hosted the Portuguese giants at Anfield on Wednesday night, with the pressure off after winning their opening four Group B games.

After a drab opening 45 minutes, Thiago unleashed a sensational strike from 30 yards, before Mohamed Salah made it 2-0 with 20 minutes remaining.

The win means Liverpool have won all five European matches this season – another victory at AC Milan on matchday six would make them the first-ever English side to enjoy a 100 percent record in the competition’s group stages.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, the Independent, BBC Sport, FotMob and the TIA readers.

Thiago (8.1) was Liverpool’s highest-rated player at Anfield following an imperious all-around display.

The Spaniard not only opened the scoring in memorable fashion in front of the Kop, but also bossed the midfield battle with his class.

Karl Matchett of the Independent hailed Thiago‘s “fantastic first-time strike”, also saying he was a “joy to watch” at times.

In second place was Salah (7.4), who continues to look like the world’s best player and netted yet another goal.

TIA’s Jack Lusby lauded the 29-year-old’s “brilliant” strike, but did admit that it was a “training exercise” for him overall.

Rounding off the top-three were Neco Williams (7.2) and Morton (7.2), both of whom did well.

Williams was “much better after break”, according to the Echo‘s Ian Doyle, while Matchett thought Morton was “very neat in possession” on his Champions League debut.

According to the post-match gradings, the Reds’ worst player on the night was Ibrahima Konate (6.3), who had a rusty outing.

Doyle felt the Frenchman “appeared nervy and massively off the pace” and Lusby said he was “heavy-handed in the early stages.”

Next up for Liverpool is Saturday’s visit of Southampton in the Premier League (3pm GMT).