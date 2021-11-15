Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to make his third England start of 2021 in the final World Cup qualifier against San Marino, leaving Reds fearing the worst but hoping for the best.

Liverpool’s right-back is one of the world’s best in his position and yet breaking into Gareth Southgate’s England squad has been far from straightforward.

Reece James has established himself as the go-to man while Kieran Trippier is also a trusted and much looked to figure for Southgate, leaving Alexander-Arnold on the periphery.

Much has been made of his defensive ‘shortcomings’ but in turn, his generational talent is overlooked.

For Liverpool, it lessens the chance of injury on international duty but for the player, it will not be his goal to sit on the bench or be left out entirely.

But on Monday night he is set to be named in the XI with England needing just one point against San Marino, who have zero to their name after nine games, to secure their World Cup place.

With Jordan Henderson having already returned to Liverpool due to a “small injury” picked up against Albania, fans are now crossing their fingers that the right-back doesn’t return with the same fate:

No ..let trent rest .. don't want any injuries — Rexy Dale (@RexyDale) November 15, 2021

How long do you think his injury will keep him out for after the game? — Hank (@hankeisam) November 15, 2021

Oh great another injury chance playing a nothing game — GR (@redrobbo747) November 15, 2021

I would rather he didn’t – we may need him in midfield at the weekend!!! — John (@johncan74) November 15, 2021

Trent starting for England tonight ??? — Ben (@SMXLFC) November 15, 2021

It’s nothing new for Liverpool as seemingly every international break results in an injury or setback out of the club’s control, now it’ll just be a waiting game.

But while Reds rightly voice their concerns over an injury, the Times‘ report that states “Alexander-Arnold will get an opportunity to impress at right-back,” and that was met with puzzled reactions:

England do not deserve Trent. "Chance to impress" is absolutely ridiculous. https://t.co/txm3rkIryX — J14 (@Jgagahh) November 15, 2021

best right back in the world needs to impress a guy sacked by middlesbrough by playing against a bunch of part-time plumbers. ok man https://t.co/FveNu1XWaQ — Kar (@lfcKar) November 15, 2021

Worlds best right back has chance to impress Gareth Southgate against San Marino. The absolute lunacy of this statement! — Peter (@monkeymagic73) November 15, 2021

Please don't impress…really don't want him wasting time getting injured with England again https://t.co/EyR7Ez3CIc — ReeceN6* (@LiV_erPool1) November 15, 2021

Who does he need to impress?! He’s done it against city , barca , athletico, how does a good game against San Marino help ? — lee (@00evanstweet) November 15, 2021

It has long been a case of Southgate not finding a way to tap into Alexander-Arnold’s talent that he shows on the regular for Liverpool, and it doesn’t show signs of changing any time soon.

For now, he is set to get more minutes on Monday evening before making his Liverpool return, injury-free – we’re speaking it into existence – for a busy finish to the year, with 12 games remaining in 2021.