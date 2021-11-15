Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LONDON, ENGLAND - Friday, November 12, 2021: England's substitute Trent Alexander­Arnold during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifying Group I match between England and Albania at Wembley Stadium. England won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans desperate to avoid injury curse with Trent set to start for England

Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to make his third England start of 2021 in the final World Cup qualifier against San Marino, leaving Reds fearing the worst but hoping for the best.

Liverpool’s right-back is one of the world’s best in his position and yet breaking into Gareth Southgate’s England squad has been far from straightforward.

Reece James has established himself as the go-to man while Kieran Trippier is also a trusted and much looked to figure for Southgate, leaving Alexander-Arnold on the periphery.

Much has been made of his defensive ‘shortcomings’ but in turn, his generational talent is overlooked.

For Liverpool, it lessens the chance of injury on international duty but for the player, it will not be his goal to sit on the bench or be left out entirely.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Friday, November 12, 2021: England's captain Jordan Henderson (R) and Liverpool team-mate Trent Alexander­Arnold after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifying Group I match between England and Albania at Wembley Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

But on Monday night he is set to be named in the XI with England needing just one point against San Marino, who have zero to their name after nine games, to secure their World Cup place.

With Jordan Henderson having already returned to Liverpool due to a “small injury” picked up against Albania, fans are now crossing their fingers that the right-back doesn’t return with the same fate:

It’s nothing new for Liverpool as seemingly every international break results in an injury or setback out of the club’s control, now it’ll just be a waiting game.

But while Reds rightly voice their concerns over an injury, the Times‘ report that states “Alexander-Arnold will get an opportunity to impress at right-back,” and that was met with puzzled reactions:

It has long been a case of Southgate not finding a way to tap into Alexander-Arnold’s talent that he shows on the regular for Liverpool, and it doesn’t show signs of changing any time soon.

For now, he is set to get more minutes on Monday evening before making his Liverpool return, injury-free – we’re speaking it into existence – for a busy finish to the year, with 12 games remaining in 2021.

