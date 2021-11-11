Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Liverpool fans make transfer requests for new sporting director Julian Ward

As Julian Ward spends the next seven months preparing to take over from Michael Edwards as Liverpool’s sporting director, fans are already calling for big signings.

Ward is set to assume Edwards’ post from June 1, with big shoes to fill after the 42-year-old’s successful five-and-a-half years as sporting director.

Edwards has earned a strong reputation in his field and should land a major role elsewhere if that is his wish, but the platform is set for Ward to thrive in his place.

Liverpool’s world-class recruitment setup will remain, while Ward will report directly to Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon and liaise with Jurgen Klopp.

His day-to-day remit will change, but it has been noted that the former Man City scout played a key role in the deal to sign Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig, along with the new contracts agreed with the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

For those looking from the outside, the primary function for Ward after taking Edwards’ job will be reinforcing Klopp’s squad, with many fans taking to Twitter to reflect on the news:

Working alongside Edwards as assistant sporting director for the rest of the campaign, one of the priorities for Ward will be ensuring Mo Salah‘s contract situation is tied up as soon as possible.

Beyond that, there will be decisions to make on the likes of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

But supporters have already made cheeky requests for the club’s new transfer figurehead to bring in big-name signings:

Can’t hurt to ask, Jules…

