Liverpool agreed a host of new contracts for their first-team players over the summer, so how long is every member of Jurgen Klopp‘s senior squad tied to the club?

Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Andy Robertson were among those to put pen to paper ahead of the current campaign.

They were joined by Harvey Elliott, Caoimhin Kelleher, Nat Phillips and Adrian in penning fresh terms, with sporting director Michael Edwards supported by his successor, Julian Ward, in a excellent run of business.

Talks will continue with other players, as one has less than a year left on his existing contract while five others are heading into their final 18 months.

Here’s when every Liverpool first-team player’s contract will expire.

Goalkeepers

Alisson – 2027

Caoimhin Kelleher – 2026

Adrian – 2023

Loris Karius – 2022

Defenders

Virgil van Dijk – 2025

Joe Gomez – 2024

Joel Matip – 2024

Ibrahima Konate – 2026

Nat Phillips – 2025

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 2025

Andy Robertson – 2026

Neco Williams – 2025

Kostas Tsimikas – 2025

Midfielders

Jordan Henderson – 2025

Fabinho – 2026

Thiago – 2024

Curtis Jones – 2025

James Milner – 2022

Naby Keita – 2023

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 2023

Forwards

Mohamed Salah – 2023

Sadio Mane – 2023

Roberto Firmino – 2023

Diogo Jota – 2025

Divock Origi – 2024

Takumi Minamino – 2024

Harvey Elliott – 2026