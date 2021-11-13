Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
WATFORD, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 16, 2021: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (R) celebrates with team-mate Virgil van Dijk (L) after scoring the fifth goal with the last kick of the game, completing his hat-trick, during the FA Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road. Liverpool won 5-0.
Liverpool FC contract expiry dates for every first-team player

Liverpool agreed a host of new contracts for their first-team players over the summer, so how long is every member of Jurgen Klopp‘s senior squad tied to the club?

Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Andy Robertson were among those to put pen to paper ahead of the current campaign.

They were joined by Harvey Elliott, Caoimhin Kelleher, Nat Phillips and Adrian in penning fresh terms, with sporting director Michael Edwards supported by his successor, Julian Ward, in a excellent run of business.

Talks will continue with other players, as one has less than a year left on his existing contract while five others are heading into their final 18 months.

Here’s when every Liverpool first-team player’s contract will expire.

 

Goalkeepers

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 7, 2021: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker during the FA Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Liverpool FC at the London Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Alisson – 2027

Caoimhin Kelleher – 2026

Adrian – 2023

Loris Karius – 2022

Defenders

WATFORD, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 16, 2021: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk applauds the travelling supporters before the FA Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Virgil van Dijk – 2025

Joe Gomez – 2024

Joel Matip – 2024

Ibrahima Konate – 2026

Nat Phillips – 2025

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 24, 2021: Liverpool's Andy Robertson (L) and Trent Alexander-Arnold before the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 2025

Andy Robertson – 2026

Neco Williams – 2025

Kostas Tsimikas – 2025

Midfielders

WATFORD, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 16, 2021: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson before the FA Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Jordan Henderson – 2025

Fabinho – 2026

Thiago – 2024

Curtis Jones – 2025

James Milner – 2022

Naby Keita – 2023

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 2023

Forwards

PORTO, PORTUGAL - Tuesday, September 28, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the first goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 2 game between FC Porto and Liverpool FC at the Estádio do Dragão. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Mohamed Salah – 2023

Sadio Mane – 2023

Roberto Firmino – 2023

Diogo Jota – 2025

Divock Origi – 2024

Takumi Minamino – 2024

Harvey Elliott – 2026

