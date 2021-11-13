Liverpool agreed a host of new contracts for their first-team players over the summer, so how long is every member of Jurgen Klopp‘s senior squad tied to the club?
Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Andy Robertson were among those to put pen to paper ahead of the current campaign.
They were joined by Harvey Elliott, Caoimhin Kelleher, Nat Phillips and Adrian in penning fresh terms, with sporting director Michael Edwards supported by his successor, Julian Ward, in a excellent run of business.
Talks will continue with other players, as one has less than a year left on his existing contract while five others are heading into their final 18 months.
Here’s when every Liverpool first-team player’s contract will expire.
Goalkeepers
Alisson – 2027
Caoimhin Kelleher – 2026
Adrian – 2023
Loris Karius – 2022
Defenders
Virgil van Dijk – 2025
Joe Gomez – 2024
Joel Matip – 2024
Ibrahima Konate – 2026
Nat Phillips – 2025
Trent Alexander-Arnold – 2025
Andy Robertson – 2026
Neco Williams – 2025
Kostas Tsimikas – 2025
Midfielders
Jordan Henderson – 2025
Fabinho – 2026
Thiago – 2024
Curtis Jones – 2025
James Milner – 2022
Naby Keita – 2023
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 2023
Forwards
Mohamed Salah – 2023
Sadio Mane – 2023
Roberto Firmino – 2023
Diogo Jota – 2025
Divock Origi – 2024
Takumi Minamino – 2024
Harvey Elliott – 2026
