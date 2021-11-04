Ahead of Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, the Reds’ under-19s produced a win of the same scoreline in the UEFA Youth League.

Liverpool U19s 2-0 Atletico Madrid U19s

UEFA Youth League (4), Kirkby

November 3, 2021

Goals: Woltman 64′, Quansah 70′

Much like with the first team, it was much harder for the Liverpool U19s in Madrid.

After a 2-0 defeat in their previous encounter, the young Reds welcomed Fernando Torres’ Atletico to Kirkby looking for their second win in the UEFA Youth League.

Marc Bridge-Wilkinson made three changes to his side from that loss in Spain, with Fabian Mrozek replacing Harvey Davies, Melkamu Frauendorf filling in for the senior-bound Tyler Morton and Kaide Gordon returning to take over from Mateusz Musialowski.

He was rewarded with a dominant performance that should have seen Liverpool go in at least 1-0 up at the break, with Frauendorf and Billy Koumetio among those to go close.

The outstanding Antonio Gomis in Atletico’s goal denied Woltman the biggest opportunity of the half, diving well to keep out the striker’s penalty after James Balagizi was brought down.

HT: Liverpool U19s 0-0 Atletico Madrid U19s

Liverpool’s control extended into the second half, with Woltman kept out again by Gomis after a smart turn, before finally breaking the deadlock in a near-identical move after Koumetio’s incisive pass.

The No. 9 celebrated in style before turning to acknowledge the input of his centre-back, with the goal brilliantly crafted by Koumetio.

Industry and creativity from James Norris laid on another chance for Frauendorf which was well-saved, before another incredible stop kept out Balagizi from point-blank range.

Gomis could do nothing, though, as Norris’ corner was touched down into the path of Jarell Quansah, who controlled with his left and converted with his right in a smart finish from the captain.

It was a deserved result for Liverpool who dominated throughout, with Torres then heading to Anfield to watch Atletico suffer the same fate hours later.

Liverpool U19s: Mrozek; Bradley, Quansah, Koumetio, Beck; Stephenson, Norris (Corness 86′), Fraunedorf; Gordon (Blair 46′, Cannonier 86′), Balagizi, Woltman

Subs not used: Hewitson, Bajcetic, Chambers, Musialowski

Next match: Middlesbrough (H) – U18 Premier League – Saturday, November 6, 12.30pm (GMT)