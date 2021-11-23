Liverpool Women propelled by 12-game unbeaten run to go 4 points clear

With a 12-game unbeaten run under their belts, Liverpool Women are setting the pace in the FA Women’s Championship, leading the promotion race by four points.

The opening day of the season was the last time Matt Beard’s side tasted defeat, with eight victories and four draws following to see them sit top of both the league and their League Cup group.

With an attacking flair and stability in the side, the Reds’ ambitions of returning to the top-flight draw closer with each and every result.

There’s still a long way to go yet, but Liverpool have put themselves in the best possible position having established a four-point buffer ahead of London City at the top of the Championship.

Results

Won 2-0 vs. Lewes

vs. Lewes Drew 0-0 (5-3 on penalties) vs. Sheffield United (League Cup)

vs. Sheffield United (League Cup) Drew 0-0 vs. Blackburn

vs. Blackburn Won 2-0 vs. Durham

vs. Durham Won 2-1 vs. Blackburn (League Cup)

vs. Blackburn (League Cup) Won 3-1 vs. Sunderland

The next phase of the season for the Reds led to four victories from six games, with an extra-point penalty shootout win over Sheffield United in the cup lending itself to the growing confidence and momentum.

Liverpool are a team playing with belief in themselves and as a unit, and it has reflected on the scoreboard, both as an attacking and defensive force.

Only Blackburn and Sunderland were able to break the Reds’ tight defence in the latest run of matches, with their five goals conceded the fewest in the division.

At the other end of the field, Leanne Kiernan’s hot streak continued with a further four goals to take her season tally to eight in all competitions, readily showing a poachers instinct.

It’s what has been lacking for Liverpool in recent seasons and while the striker is the clear route to goal, Taylor Hinds, Melissa Lawley and Yana Daniels have also popped up with decisive strikes.

The crossbar has also featured heavily for Liverpool to leave a handful of goals on the pitch, while squad depth has been on show in a positive sign of things to come for the remainder of 2021 and heading into 2022.

Player of the month: Leanne Kiernan

It just had to be, a mainstay in the team and with four goals in the latest run of games, the No. 9 has been one of the driving forces behind the climb to the top of the table.

Named as the one to watch after the first run of games, Kiernan has more than justified that tag and the 22-year-old will continue to be an important piece of the puzzle as the second half of the season draws closer.

Notable mentions must also go to Rhiannon Roberts, Hinds and fellow mainstay Ceri Holland.

Quickfire stats

League Points: 23 (1st)

Goals Scored (all comps): 19

Goals Conceded: 7

Top Goalscorer: Leanne Kiernan (8)

Most Assists: Rachel Furness (4)

Clean sheets: 7

What’s next?

Sunderland (A) – League Cup – Wednesday, December 15, 7.30pm (GMT)

– League Cup – Wednesday, December 15, 7.30pm (GMT) Charlton (H) – Championship – Sunday, December 19, 2pm

– Championship – Sunday, December 19, 2pm Blackburn (A) – Championship – Sunday, January 9, 2pm

– Championship – Sunday, January 9, 2pm Watford (H) – Championship – Sunday, January 16, 2pm

– Championship – Sunday, January 16, 2pm Crystal Palace (A) – Championship – Sunday, January 23, 2pm

After a three-week break, Liverpool will have two games to contend with before Christmas and New Year sees tools downed once more, with a League Cup quarter-final on the line and a chance to maintain, or even extend their lead at the top.

On paper, Charlton, Blackburn and Watford are favourable fixtures but the foot cannot be taken off the gas, while Crystal Palace is one of the early promotion contenders.