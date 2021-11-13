Liverpool goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros will bring his loan spell with St Patrick’s Athletic to a close later this month, after being named the Irish club’s Player of the Season.

It seemed a leftfield move when Jaros was confirmed to be joining Irish Premier Division side St Pat’s on a season-long loan in February.

But with academy goalkeeping coaches eager to toughen the youngster up and broaden his horizons, the decision was made to send him 135 miles from Liverpool.

The Irish top-flight season runs from March to November, and Jaros immediately took up first-choice duties between the sticks for St Pat’s.

Having failed to finish above fifth in the previous five campaigns, it has been a successful one for the Dublin side, though they saw their title hopes fade as Shamrock Rovers sealed a second consecutive triumph in October.

Congratulations to goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros who has won the 2021 Patron Saints Player Of The Year! The 20-year-old has kept 10 clean sheets in 33 starts on loan from @LFC

Friday night saw St Pat’s clinch second place, however, with a 2-2 draw at home to Finn Harps – though Jaros was not present as he is on duty with the Czech Republic under-21s.

Youngster Josh Keeley made his full debut in Jaros’ place, with the point enough to ensure Sligo Rovers cannot leapfrog them on the final day.

It remains to be seen whether Jaros will return for the closer at Waterford on Friday, given it lands three days after a Euro U21 qualifier against Slovenia.

But he will certainly return for the FAI Cup final against Bohemians on November 28, which presents the opportunity to end his loan in style with silverware.

Player of Year – Vitezslav Jaros (accepted by Pat Jennings)

Young Player of Year – Darragh Burns

Goal of Season – Darragh Burns

Special Merit – Dave Morrissey

Jaros has already won an individual award while at St Pat’s, though, with the club naming the 20-year-old their Senior Player of the Season after their final home game.

In his absence, the prize was collected by goalkeeping coach Pat Jennings Jr, while the Liverpool youngster acknowledged the honour on Instagram.

So far, Jaros has made 33 appearances for St Pat’s, keeping 10 clean sheets, and hopes are high for him on Merseyside.

There is a chance he returns to join Jurgen Klopp‘s first-team setup later this year.