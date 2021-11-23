Mohamed Salah and Alisson have both been shortlisted for a Best FIFA Men’s award, which is to be decided by a vote by captains, coaches, journalists and the public.

The pair have been central to Liverpool’s success in recent years, with awards rightly coming their way as a result and now they’re respectively in the running for another.

Salah has been named as one of 11 nominees for the best men’s player alongside the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Jorginho and Kylian Mbappe.

And Alisson is one of five up for the best men’s goalkeeper award, with Edouard Mendy, Kasper Schmeichel, Manuel Neuer and Gianluigi Donnarumma his competition.

The Best FIFA Football Awards takes into account performances for club and country between October 8 2020 to August 6 2021, with a four-way vote determining the winner – to be announced on January 17 2022.

Alisson, of course, won the very award back in 2019 after a remarkable debut campaign with Liverpool that ended with a European Cup and Copa America glory with Brazil.

This time around, he was part of a Reds side that defied the odds to finish third in the Premier League, with a stunning goal to boot, and a runners-up finish in Copa America.

Salah, on the other hand, was awarded a third-place finish for the best men’s player back in 2018 in what was a record-breaking first season with Liverpool that returned 44 goals and 14 assists.

And in the specified timeframe for the 2021 award, Liverpool’s No. 11 collected 26 goals and six assists but has gone from strength to strength ever since.

Jurgen Klopp will not be adding to his 2019 and 2020 haul as best men’s coach after failing to make the shortlist.

* You can vote for Salah to win the best men’s player award here, and for Alisson as the best men’s goalkeeper here!