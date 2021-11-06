The forward line will all but pick itself at West Ham but Jurgen Klopp has a decision to make in both defence and midfield in the final game before the international break.

The Reds’ unbeaten start to the campaign faces one more test before yet another break to the season, with David Moyes’ resurgent Hammers the opposition.

Liverpool head into the clash off the back of a confidence-boosting win over Atletico Madrid that sealed their place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Klopp knows a tricky test of his side’s credentials awaits but the return of Fabinho and Thiago provides welcome flexibility to his team selection on another important Premier League matchday.

Here’s how the Reds could lineup at the London Stadium.

Team News

It’s a theme of one step forward and two back for Liverpool, with the welcome return of Fabinho and Thiago soured by the serious hamstring injury to Roberto Firmino:

The No. 9 to be sidelined for up to 4-6 weeks, could miss 10 or more games

Keita, Milner, Gomez and Jones all ruled out for trip to West Ham

Elliott “looks really good” but still no return date

Liverpool’s XI vs. West Ham

It’s in the defence and forward line that Klopp has the most flexibility but the latter all but picks itself while the former may be subject to just two changes from midweek:

Tsimikas and Matip to drop to bench with Robertson and Konate returning

Alisson, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold to retain the place in the XI

Fabinho to make second successive start next to Henderson and Oxlade-Chamberlain

And Jota to continue to lead the line alongside Salah and Mane

This would see Liverpool take to the pitch like this:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Mane, Jota

On the other hand, a single change both in defence and midfield from the win over Atletico could be in order should Liverpool’s No. 6 have proven capable of making his first start since September 18:

Matip to backup from Wednesday to start alongside Van Dijk

Would leave Robertson as the only defensive change, taking over from Tsimikas

Thiago to make starting return to bump Oxlade-Chamberlain to the bench

It would make for a total of just two changes and the Reds would then lineup as follows:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Jota

Much of the team picks itself at West Ham but it certainly looks set for a battle between Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate and Thiago and Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Nevertheless, it is a team capable of getting the job done and extending the unbeaten run to 26 games but they can be nothing short of their best as the Hammers are a team riding the waves of confidence.