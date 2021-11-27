Liverpool cruised to an emphatic 4-0 win at home to Southampton in the Premier League, ensuring plenty of Reds came in for special praise.

Liverpool 4-0 Southampton

Premier League (13), Anfield

November 27, 2021

Goals: Jota 2′, 32′, Thiago 37′, Van Dijk 52′

The Reds were unstoppable at Anfield on Saturday, producing one of their best performances of the season to date.

Diogo Jota gave the hosts the perfect start with an early strike and then doubled the advantage, while Thiago added his second of the week and made it 3-0 before half-time.

Virgil van Dijk buried a fourth goal shortly after half-time, his first since his return from injury, to continue the rout and seal an emphatic three points.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

Liverpool’s display rightly earned rave reviews…

Will Liverpool ever stop scoring? ? — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) November 27, 2021

For the eighth time in the Premier League, Liverpool have won consecutive games by at least four goals. 2021/22 is the first season in which it has occurred twice though. — Andrew Beasley ? (@BassTunedToRed) November 27, 2021

#LFC typically hit their stride at this time of year under Klopp and, judging by the performances since the international break, it's happening again. Getting a consistent run of that Thiago-Henderson-Fabinho midfield would be a big help, of course – they look such a good mix. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) November 27, 2021

“Is it any wonder teams come to Anfield and park the bus? Arsenal last week with two strikers, Southampton this week came and tried to press us high and both went away hammered.” – John Gardner on Facebook.

Incredible today from the lads ?? The form we’re on is unstoppable #LFC #YNWA — ?Nats (@VoxNats) November 27, 2021

Felt like it was a fairly loose game at times from #LFC today but when the attack is *that* hot, without Mane or Salah bagging their own… well it's a glorious time to follow this side. This little man was a joy once again. pic.twitter.com/WnJch3RcDg — Hari Sethi (@Hari_Sethi) November 27, 2021

Perfect result. We’re inevitable ?? — Joe (@LFCJoeOliver) November 27, 2021

Honestly respect Klopp's new strategy of maintaining squad fitness by racking up an insurmountable lead by the 50 minute mark so that he can make early subs. — steph mané of the sadio manés (@epic_skyline) November 27, 2021

There was plenty of love for Thiago…

What a game from Thiago becoming more underrated the more he plays, best cm itw — mahdi (@defonotmahdi) November 27, 2021

Thiago has given the Anfield fans a week they won’t soon forget. — brienc (??):} (@brienyc) November 27, 2021

He may be guilty of getting caught every now and then, but my god what a footballer Thiago is to watch. It's so effortless – if he was any smoother he'd be an actual eel! — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) November 27, 2021

They called him a flop you know. Thiago is world class and would walk into any team in the Premier League. — – (@AnfieldRd96) November 27, 2021

Thiago Alcantara scored for a second successive game. He took those rumors about a return to Barcelona personally — phila (@ndubs_) November 27, 2021

Thiago masterclass — Zarif (@FirazAZ) November 27, 2021

Thiago is unreal! — Steven O’Connor (@stevie80con) November 27, 2021

Andy Robertson was also outstanding, responding to his critics…

Robbo is cooking, never doubted him — ?? (@manvela_soul) November 27, 2021

Robbo playing the game of his life here now his position is considered under threat. — Samue (@SamueILFC) November 27, 2021

Almost as if Robbo just needed a good physical and mental rest. pic.twitter.com/wVgAgnRnUF — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) November 27, 2021

Robbo MOTM for me. He's been brilliant — Cathal OL ????? (@IrishRED05) November 27, 2021

Robbo been great this afternoon, about time too. — Rowly (@TheFarFarLeft) November 27, 2021

Andy Robertson is top class. Don’t ever disrespect the ? — Tej Thakkar (@tej_lfc6) November 27, 2021

It’s over to you, Chelsea and Man City…

We’ve done our job today. Need West Ham & United to get some points off Chelsea & City tomorrow to make it a great weekend — Jay (@Jay82_LFC) November 27, 2021

Hope all these media outlets keep sleeping on the reds and title credentials this year. Keep hyping Chelsea and city it’s cool. — Luke Brown (@luke_b91) November 27, 2021

Pressure on Chelsea ? — CudiPool ?? (@OWehliye) November 27, 2021

keeping the pressure very much on Chelsea, I like this — Lorenzo (@LorenzoCalcio) November 27, 2021

