LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 27, 2021: Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Thiago dishes out another “masterclass” with Liverpool in “unstoppable” form

Liverpool cruised to an emphatic 4-0 win at home to Southampton in the Premier League, ensuring plenty of Reds came in for special praise.

Liverpool 4-0 Southampton

Premier League (13), Anfield
November 27, 2021

Goals: Jota 2′, 32′, Thiago 37′, Van Dijk 52′

The Reds were unstoppable at Anfield on Saturday, producing one of their best performances of the season to date.

Diogo Jota gave the hosts the perfect start with an early strike and then doubled the advantage, while Thiago added his second of the week and made it 3-0 before half-time.

Virgil van Dijk buried a fourth goal shortly after half-time, his first since his return from injury, to continue the rout and seal an emphatic three points.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

 

