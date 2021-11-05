There was mixed injury news from Jurgen Klopp on Friday, but Liverpool are not expecting any returnees for the trip to West Ham. But here’s the latest on the six injured Reds.

There was another blow for Liverpool that tainted a victory with Roberto Firmino‘s name added to the injury list on Wednesday, with the forward now facing weeks on the sidelines.

He joins five of his teammates in the treatment room, three of whom are unavailable due to muscle injuries as Liverpool continue to take one step forward and two steps back.

And with another important Premier League clash on the weekend, Klopp offered an update on his squad – here’s what he had to say.

Milner and Keita

The pair are both sidelined with hamstring injuries, with James Milner sustaining the setback in the win at Man United and Naby Keita against Brighton.

The manager was somewhat hopeful of their return soon after the November international break.

“They are out of course as well. We will see. For them, I have hope for after the international break, but I don’t know exactly,” Klopp said. Arsenal will be first on the agenda.

Roberto Firmino

It was far from good news for Firmino, however, with his hamstring injury a “serious” one that is to keep him unavailable for selection for over a month, at the very least.

“Bobby is not good news with a serious hamstring injury, really unfortunate,” Klopp said.

“Losing Bobby Firmino is a blow. It’s weeks and I don’t know exactly but more than four which I would consider a serious injury. We have to see, Bobby is a quick healer.”

With 12 games to follow after the international break until the end of December, it’s far from ideal to lose a key cog in the machine. Did the hunt for a forward in January just heat up?

Curtis Jones

A freak incident keeps Jones sidelined for Sunday and has kept him out of international action with England’s under-21s, but it is a case of wait and see for when and how his eye recovers.

“Curtis is a completely different story [to Firmino], he was very unlucky in training – he got a finger that scratched the eye,” Klopp added.

“I had a lot of injuries to players in my career, that was not involved. He is on the way back but we have to see how long exactly.

“He will be back after the international break, for sure, but in the international break we have to see when he can start doing proper stuff again.”

Joe Gomez

The centre-back is out with a calf strain and has been since before the game against Atletico, but he too is expected to be back in the mix after the team reconvene following the November break.

Klopp said: “And Joey, hopefully after the international break as well.”

Harvey Elliott

Harvey Elliott, on the other hand, remains on the long-term injury list but the manager has been impressed by his approach to rehab.

And while there is still no timeline for his return from the nasty ankle injury, things are moving along smoothly.

“He’s great, Harvey’s great. I have no idea when exactly it’ll be, but we can’t wait actually. It looks really good,” Klopp said.

“Whichever person you speak to from the rehab department, you hear that he is so determined, he is really very positive all the time with us here.

“It is nice to see him smiling the whole day and working hard. He will be back, but how soon I don’t know.”