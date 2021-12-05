Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
5 Liverpool players who returned to Anfield as managers – and what happened next

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard returns to Anfield as Aston Villa manager on Saturday.

Ahead of his reunion with his boyhood club, the PA news agency takes a look at how other former Reds fared on their managerial returns to the club.

 

John Toshack – October 3, 1981 – Liverpool 2-2 Swansea

SWANSEA, WALES - TUESDAY MARCH 22nd 2005: Wales' manager John Toshack during training at Swansea City's Vetch Field Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The ex-Reds frontman managed his first game at Anfield just days after the death of his former manager Bill Shankly.

He left with a draw but would have been disappointed not to have taken all three points after a Leighton James first-half penalty was followed by Bob Latchford’s 57th-minute goal.

However, Liverpool were level within seven minutes thanks to two goals from Terry McDermott.

Sir Kenny Dalglish – December 13, 1992 – Liverpool 2-1 Blackburn

Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish walks out of the tunnel during a media call at Anfield, Liverpool.

Prior to Gerrard stepping out on Saturday, this was the greatest Anfield return for a former player in the opposing dugout.

Dalglish had won everything with the club as a player and manager but there was no sentimentality after Alan Shearer scored an 80th-minute equaliser.

Mark Walters popped up with his second of the game five minutes later and by the end of the match the Kop were chanting the name of the then Liverpool manager Graeme Souness.

Graeme Souness – September 7, 1996 – Liverpool 2-1 Southampton

UK PROVS USE ONLY, ALL TV, FOREIGNS AND NATIONALS (INC REGIONAL EDS) OUT. Library Filer dated 3/7/96 of Graeme Souness who today (Saturday May 24) resigned as manager of Southampton after just 10 months in charge. Souness, who took over the FA Carling Premiership club last July, achieved one of his greatest managerial feats earlier this month by keeping the Saints in the top flight. See PA Story SOCCER Carling Southampton. PA PHOTO

Souness was to get his own taste of what that felt like four years later as barely two months into his reign as Saints boss he came up against his old side.

He looked like leaving with a creditable draw after former Liverpool reserve Jim Magilton cancelled out Stan Collymore’s first-half opener, only for Steve McManaman to score an 89th-minute winner.

Kevin Keegan – April 16, 1994 – Liverpool 0-2 Newcastle

Newcastle's new manager Kevin Keegan during the Barclays Premier League match St James Park, Newcastle.

This was another emotional occasion but for different reasons, as the club marked the fifth anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster in the penultimate game for the all-standing Kop.

Newcastle were flying high in third at the time and Keegan returned with former Reds Peter Beardsley and Barry Venison in his team.

They took just three minutes to take the lead through Rob Lee, with Andrew Cole getting the second after the break.

Mauricio Pellegrino – November 18, 2017 – Liverpool 3-0 Southampton

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 26, 2017: Southampton's manager Mauricio Pellegrino during the FA Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Southampton at the John Smith's Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Pellegrino was not hugely successful as a player at Anfield, making just 12 appearances, and his return as manager did not go much better.

Mohamed Salah – in his first season at the club – scored twice in the 10 minutes leading up to half-time and Philippe Coutinho added another after the break.

