With festive spirits high at Liverpool after seeing off Leicester, we’ve had a bit of fun and created a Reds XI made up of Christmas puns.
Have we missed any? Let us know yours in the comments section below!
Santa Westerveld
Almost too easy that one, let’s be honest.
Markus Bauble
We promise not to include Ryan Babbel with the same gag!
Noel Matip
Can’t help but think Matip wouldn’t quite seem as imposing if he was called Noel.
Stuffing Henchoz
This one is likely to split opinion. Either inspired or dreadful.
John Arne Wreath-e
Spent hours thinking of one for a left-back – is this acceptable?
St. Nick Barmby
He’s been Saint Nicholas ever since burying that header against Everton back in 2000.
Danny Myrrh-phy
I’ll get my coat!
Bruno Chey-rudolph
This one is a masterstoke, just like Cheyrou’s goal at Stamford Bridge.
Stan Hollymore
The first of a tall, imposing front three.
Emile Hes-turkey
I can’t claim to have been the genius behind this one – I won’t say who was, for fear of inflating their ego!
Andy Carol
Ironic this one, seeing as the image of the hulking striker singing a Christmas carol seems frankly ridiculous. He’s all about a festive all-dayer in town.
* A version of this article was first published on December 24, 2016.
