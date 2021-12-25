With festive spirits high at Liverpool after seeing off Leicester, we’ve had a bit of fun and created a Reds XI made up of Christmas puns.

Have we missed any? Let us know yours in the comments section below!

Santa Westerveld

Almost too easy that one, let’s be honest.

Markus Bauble

We promise not to include Ryan Babbel with the same gag!

Noel Matip

Can’t help but think Matip wouldn’t quite seem as imposing if he was called Noel.

Stuffing Henchoz

This one is likely to split opinion. Either inspired or dreadful.

John Arne Wreath-e

Spent hours thinking of one for a left-back – is this acceptable?

St. Nick Barmby

He’s been Saint Nicholas ever since burying that header against Everton back in 2000.

Danny Myrrh-phy

I’ll get my coat!

Bruno Chey-rudolph

This one is a masterstoke, just like Cheyrou’s goal at Stamford Bridge.

Stan Hollymore

The first of a tall, imposing front three.

Emile Hes-turkey

I can’t claim to have been the genius behind this one – I won’t say who was, for fear of inflating their ego!

Andy Carol

Ironic this one, seeing as the image of the hulking striker singing a Christmas carol seems frankly ridiculous. He’s all about a festive all-dayer in town.

* A version of this article was first published on December 24, 2016.