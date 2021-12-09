With the news that Gini Wijnaldum is seeking a return to the Premier League on loan, Liverpool fans are divided on the prospect of their old No. 5 heading back to Anfield.

According to Sky Sports, Wijnaldum is already looking to leave Paris Saint-Germain, having seen his game time limited with the Ligue 1 club.

It is a stark contrast to the role he played under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, with only James Milner and Roberto Firmino playing more than Wijnaldum during his time with the Reds.

Though PSG are claimed to be reluctant to allow him to depart, Arsenal are named as potential suitors if he is granted his wish to head out on loan.

Meanwhile, the news has led to talk of a possible reunion on Merseyside, only seven months on from departing Liverpool on a free transfer.

Supporters are split on the prospect of the Dutchman returning to Anfield, however, with many taking to social media to discuss.

Many saw the short-term benefits of Gini coming back…

Yup – he didn’t want to leave and was arguably the most consistent player during both the champions league run and the prem title run. — Robb (@c6ear) December 9, 2021

“Would have him back in a heartbeat! Phenomenal player for us, never injured and very rarely gives the ball away.” – Elliott Cunningham on Facebook.

I’d absolutely want Gini Wijnaldum to come back on loan. ??#LFC — Stephen Scotland (@SteScottie) December 9, 2021

100%. Why wouldn't you want a player of his class. No settling in required — Barry Sarath (@basarath) December 9, 2021

“Absolutely, could be the difference between 1st and 2nd.” – Robert Meiklem on Facebook.

If Gini Wijnaldum is available on loan, it's a no brainer for any PL club which requires a reliable CM this January. Liverpool, Arsenal, United would all be very lucky to have him given he's so tactically versatile and rarely gets injured. — Ray (@RayhaanParwez) December 9, 2021

“Of course. He left on good terms. Nothing like Coutinho.” – Phil Marsh on Facebook.

Without a doubt woth one condition, PSG cover majority of his wages if not all. — Jamie Baxter (@jamiebaxter18) December 9, 2021

Wijnaldum on loan for 6 months with PSG paying 90% of his wages would be Edwards' finest moment to sign off with #lfc — Dan Kennett (@DanKennett) December 9, 2021

But others believe Liverpool have moved on without him…

Stop it with the Bring back Gini shouts . Elliot , jones, morton and the chase for Bellingham is where the future is ??#LFC — Grizz Khan (@GrizzKhan) December 8, 2021

“Gini should have looked at what happened to Coutinho and use that as a cautionary tale of ‘be careful of what you wish for’.” – James Harding on Facebook.

Wijnaldum moved on, and so should we. It’s as simple as that. — – (@AnfieldRd96) December 8, 2021

Wijnaldum was part of great teams at Liverpool and had a big part to play in our successes. But, his time as a LFC player is done. He moved on, and so have we. Wish him luck, but don't want him back. Curtis, Morton, Elliott are the future. — Nidhi Shankar (@BoldMonk_) December 9, 2021

Noooo! Never go back. He got his move. — Mark Moraghan ? (@MarkMoraghan) December 9, 2021

Gini Wijnaldum. Some are desperate to get him back others are rushing to say how crap he was. Both wrong in my opinion. He was a brilliant servant in one of our greatest ever sides. But the future is forming now. Gini is the past. And we're doing pretty well as it goes. — Positive LFC Tweets (@30YearsRed) December 9, 2021

It is a difficult scenario to consider, with Wijnaldum one of the most important players in Liverpool’s successful era under Klopp, but one who chose to leave the club in pursuit of a big-money contract.

While the finer details of his exit are unknown, the midfielder was quietly critical of the club’s hierarchy, who opted against handing the 31-year-old a new long-term contract with a wage increase.

There is certainly a cause to argue that Klopp’s midfield has progressed in Wijnaldum’s absence, with Harvey Elliott and Tyler Morton among those to benefit.

But could he provide a valuable boost in Liverpool’s pursuit of another Premier League title?