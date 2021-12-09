Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 23, 2021: Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum waves to the crowd as he is substituted during the final FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“In a heartbeat!”, “Gini is the past” – Liverpool fans split on Wijnaldum return

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

With the news that Gini Wijnaldum is seeking a return to the Premier League on loan, Liverpool fans are divided on the prospect of their old No. 5 heading back to Anfield.

According to Sky Sports, Wijnaldum is already looking to leave Paris Saint-Germain, having seen his game time limited with the Ligue 1 club.

It is a stark contrast to the role he played under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, with only James Milner and Roberto Firmino playing more than Wijnaldum during his time with the Reds.

Though PSG are claimed to be reluctant to allow him to depart, Arsenal are named as potential suitors if he is granted his wish to head out on loan.

Meanwhile, the news has led to talk of a possible reunion on Merseyside, only seven months on from departing Liverpool on a free transfer.

Supporters are split on the prospect of the Dutchman returning to Anfield, however, with many taking to social media to discuss.

 

Many saw the short-term benefits of Gini coming back…

“Would have him back in a heartbeat! Phenomenal player for us, never injured and very rarely gives the ball away.”

Elliott Cunningham on Facebook.

“Absolutely, could be the difference between 1st and 2nd.”

Robert Meiklem on Facebook.

“Of course. He left on good terms. Nothing like Coutinho.”

Phil Marsh on Facebook.

 

But others believe Liverpool have moved on without him…

“Gini should have looked at what happened to Coutinho and use that as a cautionary tale of ‘be careful of what you wish for’.”

James Harding on Facebook.

It is a difficult scenario to consider, with Wijnaldum one of the most important players in Liverpool’s successful era under Klopp, but one who chose to leave the club in pursuit of a big-money contract.

While the finer details of his exit are unknown, the midfielder was quietly critical of the club’s hierarchy, who opted against handing the 31-year-old a new long-term contract with a wage increase.

There is certainly a cause to argue that Klopp’s midfield has progressed in Wijnaldum’s absence, with Harvey Elliott and Tyler Morton among those to benefit.

But could he provide a valuable boost in Liverpool’s pursuit of another Premier League title?

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments