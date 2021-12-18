Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
WATFORD, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 16, 2021: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson during the FA Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Jordan Henderson’s absence from Anfield event leads to Covid rumours

Jordan Henderson was due to take part in a live Q&A alongside Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah on Friday, but the captain’s absence has led to concern among fans.

The Reds’ preparations for the trip to Tottenham have already been clouded by suspected cases of COVID-19 for Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones.

Speaking ahead of the clash in north London, Klopp called for transparency from other clubs regarding those infected, with five of the 10 Premier League fixtures this weekend already postponed.

Now, however, supporters have raised concerns over the absence of Henderson from a Q&A as part of Liverpool’s charity Christmas event at Anfield on Friday afternoon.

The captain was advertised to take part in the session, streamed live from the training ground at Kirkby, but according to those who attended, he did not take part.

Salah and Klopp were claimed to have revealed negative tests for themselves, but Henderson’s late omission has seen supporters speculate on social media:

The suggestion, then, is that Henderson may have joined Van Dijk, Fabinho and Jones in testing positive for COVID-19, which would rule him out of Sunday’s clash at the very least.

Liverpool would almost certainly conduct a second test on the midfielder, as was the case with the aforementioned trio – though it is telling that the club are yet to confirm whether those cases are positive or not.

However, it must be stressed that this is simply conjecture at this stage, with there any number of reasons why Henderson may not have been able to fulfil his media duties at the event.

But there is every chance the virus could spread throughout the squad if any players or staff have tested positive, as has been seen at other clubs throughout the Premier League.

