Liverpool are on the road and in search of another win, their fifth in a row, and it is Wolves standing in their way. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Molineux is 3pm (UK), the referee is Chris Kavanagh.

Today’s blog is run by Joanna Durkan, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @JoannaDurkan_ & in the comments below.

Teams

Wolves: Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Dendoncker, Neves, Ait-Nouri; Traore, Hwang, Jimenez

Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Podence, Trincao, Silva, Moutinho, Cundle, Bueno, Campbell

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Phillips, Tsimikas, Williams, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi

Our coverage updates automatically below: