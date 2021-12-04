Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 4, 2021: Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara' (R) and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Rúben Neves during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  

LIVE: Wolves vs. Liverpool – Follow the Reds’ league match here!

Liverpool are on the road and in search of another win, their fifth in a row, and it is Wolves standing in their way. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Molineux is 3pm (UK), the referee is Chris Kavanagh.

Today’s blog is run by Joanna Durkan, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @JoannaDurkan_ & in the comments below.

Teams

Wolves: Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Dendoncker, Neves, Ait-Nouri; Traore, Hwang, Jimenez

Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Podence, Trincao, Silva, Moutinho, Cundle, Bueno, Campbell

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Phillips, Tsimikas, Williams, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi

Our coverage updates automatically below:

