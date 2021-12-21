Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 19, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp is spoken to by the referee during the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans realise who the VAR is vs. Chelsea – and it’s not gone down well!

The officiating during Liverpool’s draw at Tottenham has come under a lot of scrutiny and that Paul Tierney is to oversee VAR for the trip to Chelsea has fans concerned.

After a handful of major incidents were overlooked or wrongly judged on Sunday, ex-professionals and former referees alike joined fans in questioning the consistency of the decisions.

A red card for Andy Robertson but not Harry Kane, and the lack of VAR intervention on the latter, and a clear penalty shout for a foul on Diogo Jota in the box waved away.

It left Jurgen Klopp to say of Tierney, “you will have to ask him what his problem is with me.”

And after it came to light that Tierney is to oversee VAR for Liverpool’s crucial trip to Chelsea on January 2, with Anthony Taylor on the whistle, Reds have a foreboding feeling:

The appointments for the Stamford Bridge clash were confirmed on December 13, before the Spurs debacle, but Tierney having a role will fill few with confidence from what they’ve seen so far.

Club statistician, Ged Rea, revealed Tierney has been responsible for 42 percent of Liverpool’s bookings in the league this season despite having only taken control of three games.

It’s not a case of looking to find an agenda, more that the refereeing group are above admitting to mistakes or rectifying them by presenting a defence that changes the rules from one game to the next.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 19, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp greets the referees after the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

That no red card for Kane was justified due to Robertson jumping out of danger is baffling as if he didn’t, a broken leg was most certainly on the cards.

It’s not a topic you want to discuss after games such as these and it will be the same against Chelsea, but Premier League referees continue to give fans plenty of reasons to.

Fan Comments