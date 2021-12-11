Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 11, 2021: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool made it “harder than it should’ve been” but fans welcome 3 more points!

A penalty decided Liverpool’s clash with Aston Villa on a day that the Reds left plenty out on the pitch to set up a nervy finish, but three points are all that matter.

Liverpool 1-0 Aston Villa

Premier League (16), Anfield
December 11, 2021

Goals: Salah (pen) 67′

It was a surreal day as Steven Gerrard occupied the opposition dugout but the battles lines were clear from the off.

Liverpool dominated possession but couldn’t show it on the scoreboard in the first half and it took a careless challenge from Tyrone Mings to break the game open in the 67th-minute.

Mohamed Salah was fouled and the No. 11 duly converted from the penalty spot in what would prove to be the Reds’ only goal of the game, despite having plenty of chances to add to it.

Nevertheless, three points and a clean sheet see Klopp’s men pick up their seventh win in a row to stay just one point behind leaders Man City.

And the outing left Liverpool fans praising the relentless performance on social media, as while it was harder than it ought to have been, the win was all that mattered.

And the referee did get a mention, but not for the right reasons:

Much like at Wolves, Liverpool made hard work of getting the ball in the net but the trusty boot of Mohamed Salah was enough to notch the 12th win of the league season.

Gritty and relentless were the words and even Klopp’s full-time fist pumps were on the subdued side, plenty more battles ahead and on the Reds go.

Fan Comments