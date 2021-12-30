Midway through the season, Liverpool find themselves third in the Premier League and into the Champions League‘s last 16. So who has shone and who has struggled so far?

Nineteen league games played, with clashes with Inter Milan, Arsenal and Shrewsbury to come in the next stages of the Champions League, League Cup and FA Cup.

It has been a strong start to the season so far, though an eight-point gap between Liverpool and Man City shows there is work to be done.

With half the campaign gone, here we’ve given every Reds player a mark out of 10 based on their performances.

We’re including all players who have made five or more Premier League starts – so there’s work to do for the likes of Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino and any youngsters for positive levels of involvement.

The one caveat here is that Origi has two goals in just 38 league minutes this term – hopefully he keeps that up upon his return from injury!

Alisson – 8 (out of 10)

Some magic performances and enormous saves, but also one or two costly individual errors. Cut those out and he’s the best in the world.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 8

Didn’t start the season too well but he has been untouchable at times. Double figures for assists this term already.

Virgil van Dijk – 8

How good was it to see him back in August?

Naturally took some games to hit his stride, but got very close to top gear surprisingly quickly.

We’ll need him at his 9-or-10 best in 2022 though.

Ibrahima Konate – 7

Has had to be patient, but we’ve already seen several glimpses of a fantastic defender. Against United and Leicester he was great.

Joel Matip – 8

An odd campaign so far, maybe?

There have been games Matip has been our best centre-back, and others – like Brentford and West Ham – where he has looked shaky.

Overall good, but we know there’s more to come. Pleasing fitness levels so far!

Andy Robertson – 7

One who maybe needed a bit of time after the Euros to find peak form and fitness, but Robbo had come back strongly before his recent suspension.

Kostas Tsimikas – 7

After a tough debut campaign, Kostas has become a fan favourite this year. Rampaging, rapid, really fun to watch.

Fabinho – 8

Makes the team so much better when he’s on top form, though like Van Dijk he has needed time to hit top gear at stages.

James Milner – 6

Nothing surprising about what our veteran has offered us: pretty reliable, filled in where needed, mostly a sub. Nothing standout or utterly poor.

Jordan Henderson – 6

How to judge the captain’s season so far? He seems to be about an 8/10 some weeks, 4/10 the others.

Two recent games against Leicester were the latter but before that he had some really strong showings, most notably in the derby.

He’ll expect more of that from himself in the new year.

Thiago – 8

Quite simply, the Reds were at their most crushing and relentless this term when Thiago has been fit and firing.

Some unbelievably good showings but, again, not enough of them.

Naby Keita – 7

Another who still needs consistency in the centre, be it fitness-related or with impact. Some genuinely top-drawer showings along with the usual fragmented availability.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 7

Already a far better campaign than last year, playing a lot more.

We’ve seen Ox at his best with surging runs, but also seen him in roles that don’t suit as much.

Mohamed Salah – 9

Other than a marginal dropoff over the last two or three weeks, he was about an 11 out of 10 for ages.

Utterly, utterly brilliant. Some world-class solo goals and a continual world-class strike rate.

Sadio Mane – 7

Hit and miss, perhaps?

Seems to have periods in games where everything goes through him and he’s key to our plan, then goes very quiet later on.

Hasn’t scored in a while but only five non-Liverpool players have more league goals than him, so do with that what you will.

Diogo Jota – 8

The total inverse to Mane: is a real ‘moments’ player, and absolutely makes the most of those moments.

Works hard and fights for the cause, is ridiculously good in the air and a plunderer of goals when we need them.

Roberto Firmino – 8

Think Jota has been goal-crazy this year? Bobby is still outscoring him on a game-time basis.

Was so clinical early on this term, probably not sustainable but still had a great start alongside the usual endeavour and tactical importance.

Long injury absence, so we’ll see how fast he regains form in January.