Jurgen Klopp has revealed mixed injury news for Diogo Jota and Divock Origi ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Aston Villa, after both missed training on Thursday.

The Reds resumed training at Kirkby two days before the visit of Villa, with Roberto Firmino back in the squad along with Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson and Thiago.

Van Dijk, Henderson and Thiago had all missed the midweek trip to AC Milan, though there was no indication of any fitness issues for the trio, who were simply rested.

Jota did not travel to Italy either, but unlike those three, the striker is currently dealing with a minor fitness issue that could keep him out at the weekend.

The Portuguese was not pictured in training at Kirkby, along with Origi and Nat Phillips, with the latter now confirmed to have suffered a fractured cheekbone.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the manager provided mixed news on the fitness of his two forwards, with Jota a doubt for Saturday.

“Diogo felt something after the last Premier League game and didn’t train yet,” he said.

“We will see, maybe he can train today, then he is an option. If not, then not.”

However, when it comes to Origi, Klopp was decidedly more optimistic, with it likely that he features against Villa having simply been in extended recovery during his recent run in the side.

“[It was] just the intensity. [We decided to] take him out for a day, extra recovery day,” Klopp added.

“I think he will be fine for tomorrow. Didn’t hear anything different.”

Provided Origi is fit, the Belgian is likely to fill in for Jota again at Anfield, flanked by Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, with Firmino available on the bench.

If not, however, it could be that Klopp turns to Takumi Minamino as his starting striker, while teenager Kaide Gordon could make the matchday squad.