Liverpool could field interest in Nat Phillips from outside of England next month, with a Bundesliga club joining the likes of Newcastle and West Ham in their pursuit.

Phillips is widely expected to leave the Reds in the January transfer window, with both the player and his manager explaining as much in recent interviews.

This comes while the centre-back is sidelined with a fractured cheekbone, though that is unlikely to deter any interested clubs with Phillips due back in action next month.

Newcastle and West Ham have both been named as suitors for the 24-year-old, and though reports of Liverpool’s price tag have varied, The Athletic‘s James Pearce has now reliably claimed it is set at £15 million.

That may put off certain clubs, though the number of sides weighing up a deal puts the Reds in a strong position when it comes to negotiations.

Interest comes not only from England, but also from Germany, where Phillips spent a season on loan with Stuttgart, with Bild now claiming that Eintracht Frankfurt are considering a deal.

It is claimed that Frankfurt have put Phillips on a four-man shortlist of replacements for Evan Ndicka, who is anticipated to leave within the next two transfer windows.

Though it is unclear whether Frankfurt would be looking to bring in a new centre-back in January, it is almost certain that they would need to move quickly if they opted for Liverpool’s No. 47.

Phillips has only played three times in the first half of the season, of which just one came as a starter, and speaking to Sky Sports earlier this month he admitted that “the best thing for me is to play as many games as possible.”

“I’m going to see what comes along [in January] and go from there,” he said.

“I think at this moment in time it’s unlikely that I’ll be playing lots of games for Liverpool, so if an opportunity arises where I get the chance to do that somewhere else and it suits everyone then it’s certainly something I’d be interested in.”

Whether a club in the Bundesliga would be willing – or able – to part ways with £15 million for Phillips remains to be seen.

But there is every chance Liverpool could preside over a bidding war next month.