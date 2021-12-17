Liverpool’s professional 3-1 win over Newcastle impressed the watching media, with Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s stunner getting a special mention.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side were under pressure to pick up another three points on Thursday evening, following Man City‘s midweek demolition of Leeds.

Things started badly when former Liverpool man Jonjo Shelvey fired Newcastle in front from distance, but Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah swiftly put the hosts 2-1 up.

The Reds got a little nervy as the minutes ticked by after the break, before Alexander-Arnold’s thunderbolt completed the scoring late in the day at Anfield.

Here’s a look at how the media reacted to Liverpool’s victory.

The importance of the win was focused on…

Goal‘s Neil Jones hailed another record-breaking night for Klopp’s side, giving Salah a special mention:

“And so Liverpool rock on. They have now scored in their last 32 games in all competitions, a club record, and look like they are ready to challenge Manchester City, again, for the Premier League title. “There may be bumps in the road to come, on and off the field, but as Klopp and his players celebrated at the final whistle, one thing was for sure. “You can bank on this Liverpool team. And you can most definitely bank on their Egyptian King.”

Andy Hunter of the Guardian praised the win, on a night where COVID-19 acted as a potential distraction:

“Uncertainty stalks the Premier League once more but, for Liverpool, winning is a matter of routine once again. “Jurgen Klopp’s team kept pace with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League with an eighth victory in succession, Liverpool becoming the first club in English history to record 2000 top flight wins in the process. […] “It was impossible to escape the parallels with Atletico Madrid’s visit here in March 2020, the last “mass gathering” in English football before the first lockdown, with Covid-19 an unsettling backdrop to events at Anfield once again.”

And the Liverpool Echo‘s Paul Gorst lauded the manner in which the Reds are tackling a gruelling December:

“The thing about fatigue is, it is only really felt in football when the games are not being won. “And as a punishing December gets set to reach boiling point over the next fortnight or so, Liverpool are showing no signs of succumbing to the intense demands whatsoever. […] “The Reds were facing up to their eighth game in just 26 days against a limited Newcastle United, but Jurgen Klopp‘s turbo-charged squad made light of their schedule by rattling in three more goals for a tally that now stands at 48 in just 17 Premier League games.”

Trent came in for huge praise, both for his goal and all-round performance…

Melissa Reddy of the Independent threw in a Steven Gerrard comparison reference:

“There could be no defiance to stunt a strike dripping in majesty. Alexander-Arnold took one touch in the inside-left channel and bang! “A rising thunderbolt cannoned towards the top left from 25 yards in Gerrardesque fashion. “What a hit, son! What a hit.”

Gorst thought Trent’s goal was just reward for an outstanding showing:

“With Newcastle, somehow, still in contention in the closing stages, it was left to Alexander-Arnold to seal the points with a thunderous strike from about 25 yards. “It capped a fine night for the No.66 who has been almost reinvented once more this season with the tactical tweak that sees him operating a lot more centrally as the creative fulcrum of this Liverpool side – despite still officially lining up at right-back. “The debate over where he is best suited will likely drag on for years, but Klopp extracts the absolute most from the 23-year-old as a marauding full-back and anyone who believes his influence is diluted from his position on a team sheet has not been paying attention to the elite end of football these past few years. “A Man of the Match award from the BT Sport studio was nothing less than Alexander-Arnold’s efforts deserved.”

You only have to follow Gary Lineker on Twitter to know how much he admires Liverpool’s brilliant right-back:

Oh I say, what a strike from the imperious @TrentAA ?????? — Gary Lineker ? (@GaryLineker) December 16, 2021

Some hinted that a two-horse title race is now developing…

The Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe thinks Chelsea may begin slipping away after dropped points against Everton:

“Are we heading for another Liverpool versus Manchester City duel for the title? “Chelsea may need a few more careless draws to rule them out of contention, but there is already a familiar shape to the top of the Premier League. […] “Now it’s up to Chelsea to stay on Liverpool and City’s coattails.”

The Mirror‘s Nathan Ridley believes Liverpool look primed for an assault on league title number 20:

“Although Klopp and co remain one point behind Man City in the table, Everton did Liverpool a favour by holding Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge. “The Reds now face a tricky set of fixtures over the festive period – coronavirus firebreak pending – but have eight successive wins in all competitions to behind them. “Six of those have come in the Premier League and their latest was as hard-fought as any, but the Anfield train keeps trucking on in search of another title.”

Finally, TIA also felt Chelsea‘s draw was a sign of things to come: