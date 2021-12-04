A tribute to Arthur Labinjo-Hughes will be paid in Liverpool’s match against Wolves with a minute’s applause in the sixth minute, one of many across football.

The harrowing and shocking news of how the six-year-old was routinely abused before being murdered has rocked millions.

His stepmother was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison and his father of manslaughter, and was handed 21 years in prison.

The details of the case are utterly heartbreaking and sickening and the Birmingham community have united to pay tribute to the young Birmingham City fan this weekend.

Wolves, Aston Villa, Birmingham City, Coventry City and West Brom – who play each other – will all honour Arthur in their respective fixtures against Liverpool, Leicester and Millwall.

We are inviting our fans to join supporters of @BCFC and @AVFCOfficial to pay tribute to Arthur Labinjo-Hughes with a sixth-minute applause at Molineux tomorrow. Our thoughts are with all who loved Arthur. ? pic.twitter.com/8STBRKhytV — Wolves (@Wolves) December 3, 2021

At Molineux, Wolves have invited fans to take part in a minute’s applause in the sixth minute of Saturday’s match.

It’s a tribute that will also be seen at each Midlands sides game this weekend, with Villa fans also encouraging supporters to raise the light on their phones to shine a light for Arthur.

YNWA, Arthur