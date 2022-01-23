Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Alisson’s heroics & Fabinho’s settler – Best photos as Liverpool hold strong

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

In typical Liverpool fashion, the three points were not easily taken back to Merseyside but the fact that they were is all that matters.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side made the trip to Selhurst Park knowing that Man City had dropped points the night before, adding extra motivation to at least peg back some of the deficit.

When the chance is there, it has to be taken.

It didn’t prove quite as straightforward as first thought, but the Reds did just that – first thanks to a bullet of a header from Virgil van Dijk.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 23, 2022: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk scores the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

You don’t save those!

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 23, 2022: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 23, 2022: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was then Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain‘s time to get in on the act as a thrilling start to the game saw Liverpool establish the buffer their performance deserved.

And Andy Robertson played a key part too, supplying the balls for both goalscorers.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 23, 2022: Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 23, 2022: Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was then that things got tricky as Liverpool invited Palace to join the fray having all but held the ball ransom for the first 35 minutes.

And Alisson was the one holding the team together with one world-class stop after another, it could’ve easily been level at the break if not for him.

Edouard would eventually breach his walls but he’d been left out to dry, although Alisson did ensure it was the first and the last for the hosts.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 23, 2022: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

With the No. 1 fortifying the fortress, Trent Alexander-Arnold then pulled out a stunning long ball to Diogo Jota who was deemed to have been impeded. Penalty Liverpool.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 23, 2022: Liverpool's Diogo Jota appeals for a penalty after being brought down by Crystal Palace's goalkeeper Vicente Guaita during the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

With James Milner standing on the touchline waiting to enter the game, Fabinho stepped up and cooly scored his fourth goal of the month!

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 23, 2022: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' (C) celebrates with team-mates captain Jordan Henderson (L) and Takumi Minamino (R) after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 23, 2022: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' (2nf from L) celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 23, 2022: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' (3rd from L) celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The relief was palpable.

And the full-time whistle drew a close to a nervy game but all that mattered, in the end, was that Liverpool left Selhurst Park with three points and a celebratory Klopp first pump!

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 23, 2022: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 23, 2022: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 23, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

With Alisson shown the love, the Reds were sent on their way by the travelling Kop with now 14 days to wait until Klopp’s side are back in action.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 23, 2022: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It’s Cardiff that awaits in the FA Cup following the international break, by which time Liverpool should have Thiago, Harvey Elliott and potentially all three of their AFCON trio.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments