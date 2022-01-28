‘Best of Luis Diaz’ highlights show exactly what he can bring to Liverpool

The exciting development of Liverpool’s move for Luis Diaz leaves the question of what Reds can expect from the winger? The answer is pace, skill, goals and plenty of upside.

As per various reports from the Merseyside press, Liverpool are closing in on a £50 million deal for the 25-year-old – with a medical pencilled in for the weekend.

Porto had initially signposted a valuation of €80 million, but having shown signs of negotiating, the Reds stepped in ahead of the likes of Tottenham and Man United.

In turn, they are to land a player with plenty of upside but one that is more than capable of stepping in with immediate effect and finding a route to goal.

The Reds have seen him up close in the Champions League group stage this season, but BT Sport’s ‘best of’ highlights provide an exciting glimpse at what we can expect.

That it all kicks off with a mazy run and goal against Man City is a bonus as what follows is a compilation of his ability to make runs, cut inside and show off a range of finishes.

The highlights showcase his performances on the European stage for Porto, which has seen him net eight goals across both the Champions League and Europa League since 2019.

The Colombia international has been described by Portuguese outlet A Bola as “an ace that seems to literally live on a separate planet.”

In addition to his goals and what will certainly have caught Liverpool’s eye is his work rate and ability to reclaim possession in the attacking third, ideal for slotting into a high-press style.

In fact, as per Sky Sports, in the Portuguese Primeira Liga this season Diaz is ranked second for the most possession won in the attacking third (18) and is the leading goalscorer (14).