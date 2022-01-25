Mateusz Musialowski joined Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson for a series of drills at Kirkby, with the Liverpool youngster making his mark on the world’s best centre-back.

Given the opportunities handed to the Reds’ academy talents already this season, it has surprised many that Musialowski is yet to be called upon.

Eight youth players have made their debuts in 2021/22, including forwards Kaide Gordon, Max Woltman, Melkamu Frauendorf and Harvey Blair, but the young Pole has been left to wait for his chance.

Having only turned 18 in October, this is not the end of the world for Musialowski, who has trained with the first team on a number of occasions and, so far this season, scored nine goals in 20 appearances for the academy.

That includes six goals in his last three starts, while at Kirkby, he has caught the eye of two of Klopp’s most important players.

Musialowski joined Van Dijk and Robertson to take part in a video with the F2’s Jeremy Lynch, with the youngster supplying the crosses for a finishing drill.

It required the teenager to dribble through mannequins at pace, before passing the ball off a board and sending a first-time cross into the box.

“Can we talk about his crossing?” Van Dijk said, after a string of impressive deliveries.

“His crossing is magnificent! The consistency is scary.”

Robertson holds a similarly high opinion of Musialowski, praising his dribbling ability while laying out the drill for Lynch, saying it is “as he always does.”

Elsewhere in the video, Van Dijk gave a masterclass in one-on-one defending, explaining how he uses his body position and strength to get the better of attackers, while focusing on their eyes more than the ball.

And when it comes to crossing at speed, Robertson explained how taking things in “slow-motion” in his mind has helped him with his balls from out wide.