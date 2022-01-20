Liverpool are in the capital and have only one thing on their mind, and Jurgen Klopp has made two changes to his side from the weekend in the bid to make it to the cup final.

The Reds found the creative spark they were lacking in the first leg when Brentford came to town over the weekend, and the same is needed tonight.

After the stalemate in the first leg, the tie is finely poised and could yet still be destined for extra time and even a penalty shootout.

And chosen to help steer Liverpool to victory, starting at the back, is Caoimhin Kelleher – returning after sitting out in the first leg.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson make up the back four.

In midfield, Fabinho starts his sixth game in a row and will sit between captain Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones.

And Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino are, excitingly, joined by 17-year-old Kaide Gordon to lead the line.

On the bench, Klopp has the likes of Takumi Minamino, James Milner and Tyler Morton to turn to, with five substitutions available tonight.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Gordon, Jota, Firmino

Substitutes: Alisson, Adrian, Williams, Tsimikas, Gomez, Konate, Milner, Morton, Minamino