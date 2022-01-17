Liverpool academy graduate Jordon Ibe has left England for a new challenge, after a difficult six years since leaving the club for Bournemouth in 2016.

Ibe made 58 appearances for the Reds following his breakthrough under Brendan Rodgers in 2013, including 31 starts, scoring four goals and laying on six assists.

Once touted as the next Raheem Sterling, his time on Merseyside tailed out with a £15 million switch to Bournemouth – a club-record outlay from the south-coast outfit.

He played 92 times for the Cherries, but a struggle to connect with Eddie Howe eventually led to his release in 2020, with Ibe picked up by Derby soon after.

In January of last year, the winger revealed he was battling depression, while an incident that saw him crash his car into a coffee shop in 2019 before fleeing the scene continued to affect his reputation.

Unattached since July, the 26-year-old has now left England to sign with a new side, that being Turkish second-tier club Adanaspor.

“God knows how much this means to me,” Ibe wrote on Instagram. “The trials and tribulations I’ve been through.”

Ibe has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with Adanaspor, who are currently eighth in the TFF First League ahead of Monday’s clash with Genclerbirligi.

It is an interesting move for the forward, who could benefit from a change of scenery after a well-documented series of troubles since leaving Liverpool six years ago.

He should still be in contact with Reds’ academy director Alex Inglethorpe, who looks to keep in touch with every youth player to leave the club to provide support and guidance.