Liverpool received some knocks in their stalemate against Arsenal but Jurgen Klopp is expecting to have the same squad available when Brentford come into town on Sunday.

The Reds did not have the most enjoyable of evenings in the first leg League Cup semi-final on Thursday, struggling to have any potency in attack having been bereft of ideas.

Liverpool headed into the clash without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita due to the Africa Cup of Nations and the injured Thiago, Divock Origi, Nat Phillips and Harvey Elliott.

And the manager is to have the same players available to him as he did against Arsenal, but he did offer some hope that Origi is nearing his return after failing to play since December 7.

“As far as I know, no real injuries. We got knocks last night, Robbo got a knock, Virgil, Millie got a knock,” Klopp told reporters.

“But last night directly after the game the medical department told me all would be fine but there’s a night between then and now.

“No injuries ‘so far’ so means same squad available, like for the game [vs. Arsenal].”

And on his No. 27, Klopp said: “Likely back soon. Yesterday he was back running outside, think he will not be too far away.”

It’s a period of time that Liverpool could have done with the Belgian in the absence of Salah and Mane but after more than five weeks out, he is not going to be able to slot in seamlessly.

Nevertheless, another option can never hurt and with five goals and two assists in 10 outings, you can never rule Origi out of the running to make a contribution when it matters most, one only need to look to the Wolves game.