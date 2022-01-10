Loris Karius has not featured for Liverpool since the 2017/18 Champions League final and has spent this season as only part of the training group, but the hope is a move will transpire this month.

The 28-year-old has yet to settle and find a place to prove his credentials since that night in Kyiv, bouncing from Besiktas to Union Berlin and back to Anfield.

With the door firmly closed at Liverpool and with his last competitive game coming in February 2021, simply training at Kirkby is not going to get his career back on track.

His wage demands were reported to have scuppered a move to Basel in the summer while Liverpool’s refusal to ‘pay any compensation‘ has seen Bundesliga’s SpVgg Greuther Furth step aside.

A new chapter will begin in the summer when his contract comes to a close, but it’s no secret that a move in January would be beneficial for all parties, as goalkeeping coach John Achterberg attests to.

“In the end it’s down to him, his agent and the club to try to find a solution,” Achterberg told the Athletic. “Hopefully there will be one this month.

“It doesn’t help anyone to sit for another six months without the feeling that you are really fighting for something.

“That’s not going to improve him. He needs to use his quality to make a career now. Loris has a lot of good qualities.

“If not he will train with us until the end of his contract. If Loris goes then we will look to bring one up from the academy again.”

Currently, Karius is training alongside Alisson, Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian, Harvey Davies and Marcelo Pitaluga, but his departure would then open the door for the likes of Vitezslav Jaros and Fabian Mrozek.

It, therefore, makes the most sense if a move can be secured this month as otherwise it will be six more months on the sidelines simply keeping Karius in the training group before he moves on after six years.

“We are always looking for who might be the next one to come up,” Achterberg added.

“Our aim is to keep creating our own goalies. To do that we need to keep improving both our scouting and our ways of working to find them and then develop them.”