LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 16, 2022: Liverpool's Kaide Gordon sees his shot blocked by Brentford's goalkeeper Álvaro Fernández during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans all say the same thing about Kaide Gordon chance – “If only…”

Kaide Gordon became the fourth-youngest league debutant in Liverpool’s history in Sunday’s 3-0 win over Brentford, and almost marked it perfectly with a goal.

The Reds had taken a three-goal lead through Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino when Jurgen Klopp turned to his substitutes’ bench.

Included for the third time in the Premier League, Gordon was sent on for his league debut as he replaced Diogo Jota with 82 minutes on the clock, a week after scoring his first senior goal.

He leapfrogged Raheem Sterling as the fourth-youngest player to feature for Liverpool in the league, behind only Jack Robinson, Harvey Elliott and Ben Woodburn.

And he almost became the youngest player to net a league goal for the club, when brilliant work from Minamino saw him thread the 17-year-old through for a one-on-one with Alvaro Fernandez.

Unfortunately, Gordon’s effort was too close to the Brentford goalkeeper, with Liverpool fans taking to social media to rue his miss.

 

The overriding message was “if only”…

 

Others hailed the significance of Gordon’s debut, with big things to come…

It was a big moment for Gordon, making his Premier League bow, and in a post on Instagram after the game, the teenager described it as a “dream come true.”

There should be more opportunities in the coming months, with Klopp emphasising his faith in the £3.4 million signing from Derby, though he will remain patient when it comes to Gordon’s development.

His confidence is already high, and when that next goal comes, the reaction will be an emphatic one.

Fan Comments