Kaide Gordon became the fourth-youngest league debutant in Liverpool’s history in Sunday’s 3-0 win over Brentford, and almost marked it perfectly with a goal.

The Reds had taken a three-goal lead through Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino when Jurgen Klopp turned to his substitutes’ bench.

Included for the third time in the Premier League, Gordon was sent on for his league debut as he replaced Diogo Jota with 82 minutes on the clock, a week after scoring his first senior goal.

He leapfrogged Raheem Sterling as the fourth-youngest player to feature for Liverpool in the league, behind only Jack Robinson, Harvey Elliott and Ben Woodburn.

And he almost became the youngest player to net a league goal for the club, when brilliant work from Minamino saw him thread the 17-year-old through for a one-on-one with Alvaro Fernandez.

Unfortunately, Gordon’s effort was too close to the Brentford goalkeeper, with Liverpool fans taking to social media to rue his miss.

The overriding message was “if only”…

Imagine the let off if Kaide Gordon had scored that chance! pic.twitter.com/3c9v8ZpPBo — Sam Evans (@Samboevans) January 17, 2022

I can’t stop thinking about that Kaide Gordon chance, what a moment that almost was. Even I’m gutted. — Jay-Rome (@ski7z) January 16, 2022

The things I’d have done for that Gordon chance to go in — ? (@TheImmortalKop) January 16, 2022

Every time I’ve seen Gordon play he gets a one on one with the keeper, he might not put them away, but being intelligent enough to get into those positions, is a big thing already. — Ian Young ????? (@ianyoungkop) January 16, 2022

How good would it have been if Kaide Gordon had put away that chance at the end. Plenty of chances ahead of him anyway #LFC — Daniel Gore ?? (@KoptimusPrime) January 16, 2022

Kaide Gordon on his Premier League debut got a 0.7xG shot off. The boy is going straight to the top. — mu??z?? (@NoSwearingHere7) January 16, 2022

If only Kaide Gordon had tucked that one away — ? The Red Debate ? (@TheRedDebate) January 16, 2022

A lovely little cameo performance from Kaide Gordon in last 1.0 mins of todays game, and he was really unlucky not to help himself to a 2nd Liverpool goal. — Tom Keegan (@redmedic56) January 16, 2022

If Kaide Gordon scored that at the end I'd have lost the plot, big result that looked nowhere near likely after that first half — Ciaran Miley (@CiaranMiley) January 16, 2022

Others hailed the significance of Gordon’s debut, with big things to come…

Another remarkable week in the development of Kaide Gordon. First senior start, goal and Premier League appearance. Scary to think he was born just seven months before Istanbul ‘05. https://t.co/34KIGvlLnT — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacd) January 16, 2022

I hope Kaide Gordon gets plenty more game time, proper proper player — isaclfc? (@isaclfc) January 17, 2022

Kaide in what glimpses we have seen him kind of reminds me of Jota simply for the fact that his movement is really good, gets a lot of chances Saw it in preseason, against Shrewsbury and now today almost scored on his debut Good early signs — Carson (@WC_LFC_Torres) January 16, 2022

Kaide Gordon got this thing where he always makes and is in the position to take a chance, he could really be our next 20 + goal a season winger — V (@_VSheps) January 16, 2022

Kaide Gordon is 100% making it, I have seen enough to come to a conclusion — Reja (@rejanotraja) January 16, 2022

Kaide Gordon’s making his Premier League debut at 17 years old, while I’m sat at home typing this at the age of 23. — ?????? (@KIopptinho) January 16, 2022

Kaide Gordon at 17: Me at 17: pic.twitter.com/am3tDPfnpQ — harry (@Ifcharry) January 16, 2022

It was a big moment for Gordon, making his Premier League bow, and in a post on Instagram after the game, the teenager described it as a “dream come true.”

There should be more opportunities in the coming months, with Klopp emphasising his faith in the £3.4 million signing from Derby, though he will remain patient when it comes to Gordon’s development.

His confidence is already high, and when that next goal comes, the reaction will be an emphatic one.