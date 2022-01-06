Divock Origi is among the attacking options under consideration by Newcastle this month, with Liverpool setting a low price tag for the Belgian striker.

The January transfer window is now open and, so far, the Reds have been largely occupied with departures for players on the fringes.

Morgan Boyes and Tony Gallacher have both left for permanent deals in the Scottish Premiership, while a £7 million bid for Nat Phillips has already been turned down.

Now, the reliable Luke Edwards of the Telegraph has claimed that Newcastle are interested in a deal for Origi, following an injury to striker Callum Wilson.

Wilson is due to miss at least six weeks with a calf injury, and sitting 19th in the Premier League having played two games more than Burnley in 18th, the oil-rich club cannot afford to waste time.

Along with Origi, the Magpies are reported to be interested in Bournemouth‘s Dominic Solanke and Arsenal‘s Eddie Nketiah, while an enquiry has been made into Norwich‘s Todd Cantwell.

Edwards adds that a surprisingly low price tag of £7 million has seen Liverpool’s No. 27 enter conversations at St James’ Park, though his “very generous wage” has previously deterred suitors.

It is claimed that Origi “wants to move on” and that despite losing Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to the Africa Cup of Nations this month, the club “will not stand in his way.”

The 26-year-old is believed to be under contract until the end of the season, but Liverpool hold an option to extend this by at least one more year.

This strengthens the Reds’ hand in negotiations, but their willingness to allow a player who has largely been a squad player throughout his time on Merseyside suggests a mid-season transfer is possible.

Origi has been sidelined with a knee injury for the past month, but has scored five times in 10 appearances this season, proving a useful option for Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp himself admitted the striker was available for a move last summer, and had been surprised that no genuine offers emerged.

If Origi were to leave mid-season, however, Liverpool would be short of senior players in attack – which could open up the possibility of a new arrival.