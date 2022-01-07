Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
2GKKACJ Valencia, Spain. 14th Sep, 2021. Arnaut Danjuma of Villarreal seen in action during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Villarreal CF and Atalanta at Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal. (Credit Image: © Xisco Navarro/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire)
Liverpool’s interest in Arnaut Danjuma maintained – but release clause is high

Liverpool hold an interest in Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma, a top source has maintained, but a big-money release clause in his contract could prove prohibitive.

Danjuma only joined Villarreal from Bournemouth last summer, but his form in Spain has led to widespread interest, including from Anfield.

The 24-year-old swapped Dean Court for El Madrigal in a deal worth €25 million, after a standout campaign in the Championship that saw him score 17 and assist seven in 35 appearances.

So far this season, Danjuma has struck nine times in 18 games, also laying on three assists, shining as both a left winger and a centre-forward.

Sources in his native Netherlands have already touted Liverpool with an interest, while reports in England and Spain claimed they were weighing up a move prior to leaving Bournemouth.

Now, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein has mentioned Danjuma as a possible target again, claiming that he is “being monitored” by the Reds’ scouts, along with other major clubs in Europe.

However, Ornstein reveals that there is a €75 million (£62.6m) release clause in the forward’s contract, as is custom in Spain, with the player tied down to 2026.

“Whether teams would go that high or try to tempt Villarreal at a lower price remains hypothetical,” he adds, “and a January transfer is not currently on the cards.”

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 28, 2021: Liverpool's Sadio Mané during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. Leicester City won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It stands to reason that Danjuma would not opt to depart Castellon so soon after joining Villarreal, but Liverpool’s interest comes at a timely juncture.

While the club are pushing ahead with talks to extend Mohamed Salah‘s contract, there has been no movement with regards a new deal for Sadio Mane.

Nor has there been progress over an extension for Roberto Firmino, with all three of the Reds forwards currently set to leave upon the expiry of their terms in 2023.

Diogo Jota has already arrived and is challenging Firmino for the No. 9 spot, but plans will be in place to further regenerate Jurgen Klopp‘s attacking ranks.

The likes of Luis Diaz, Jarrod Bowen, Karim Adeyemi, Raphinha, Jeremy Doku and Ismaila Sarr have all been linked, with Danjuma one of the more established names on the radar.

That £62.6 million release clause would no doubt be too high for Liverpool to consider, but it is often the case that players leave clubs in Spain for less than this figure, which is largely designed to protect their value.

