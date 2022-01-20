Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Mohamed Salah’s agent sends cryptic tweet that has Liverpool fans talking

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Mohamed Salah‘s agent Ramy Abbas is no stranger to cryptic tweets and his latest offering has Liverpool fans talking, mostly about the No. 11’s contract situation.

Contract talks surrounding Salah have been ongoing for some time, as while both Jurgen Klopp and the player have expressed a desire to extend the relationship no signature has been forthcoming.

The 29-year-old’s current deal runs until 2023, but with reported wishes for wages of anywhere between £300,000 and £400,000 a week, negotiations remain ongoing.

Klopp is continually asked for updates and Salah continues to iterate that it is in the club’s hands, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the news they wish to hear.

And now Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas has stirred up Reds on Twitter with a cryptic tweet that some have optimistically interpreted as positive contract progress, but others feel it points to a laughable offer from Liverpool:

Either way, it does not necessarily make a lot of sense to instigate a story when Salah is currently with Egypt and aiming to win the Africa Cup of Nations.

Klopp’s latest update on the situation was prior to the first leg League Cup semi-final and he said: “These things take time, I cannot change that, sorry. But I think it’s all in a good place, nothing else to say.

“I’m very positive about it, but I don’t think it makes sense you speak on behalf of the fans, because I’m pretty sure the fans are not as nervous as you are.

“They know the club pretty long and know the people here have been dealing with things for pretty long, so I think there are enough reasons to be positive.”

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments