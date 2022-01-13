Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, January 13, 2022: Liverpool's Curtis Jones sees his shot saved during the Football League Cup Semi-Final 1st Leg match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“Our best player” – Liverpool fans see “proper 10” Curtis Jones as rare positive

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool produced a woeful performance as they drew 0-0 with Arsenal on Thursday night, with Curtis Jones one of the few positives to take from the League Cup tie.

The release of Jurgen Klopp‘s squad ahead of kickoff in the Anfield semi-final saw surprise at the strength of his selection, but also the makeup of his midfield.

Despite both Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain being available, the manager opted for a 36-year-old James Milner alongside Jordan Henderson and Fabinho – a trio proven to stifle Liverpool’s creativity.

Against an Arsenal side down to 10 men, the lack of creativity in that unit was felt heavily, with the Reds way too slow and predictable against a deep-sitting defence.

The introduction of Jones for Milner on the hour mark gave the hosts a spark, with the 20-year-old firing his side’s only shot on target throughout the 90 minutes.

Watching on, Liverpool fans picked up on his impact – with many praising the No. 17 on social media.

 

After a bright half-hour display, Jones was lauded…

 

His fellow academy graduate, Neco Williams, also got praise…

It is telling that Liverpool needed the thrust of two 20-year-old squad players to give them the impetus against 10 men, with Klopp’s tried-and-trusted lineup falling flat.

Having ripped up his League Cup blueprint by naming his strongest possible side – on paper, at least – there is a sense that those who dragged the Reds to this semi-final stage should have been rewarded instead.

For Jones, there could even be bigger things on the horizon, beginning with a start against Brentford on Sunday.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments