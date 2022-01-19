Thiago’s return date confirmed – but Origi to be out longer than expected

Thiago and Divock Origi have both been unavailable for Jurgen Klopp since December, but while one is expected out for longer than expected the other has Cardiff signposted for his return.

Firstly, Origi has been out of action since the Reds’ trip to the San Siro back on December 7, with the club citing a ‘sore knee’ for his initial absence.

At a time when he guaranteed minutes on the pitch in the absence of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, the No. 27 has been stuck on the sidelines and will remain so until early to mid-February at the earliest.

Despite Klopp saying he “will not be too far away” only a handful of days ago, Pep Lijnders has since confirmed that his return will be no earlier than February 6.

Thiago, on the other hand, is being prepared to return for the FA Cup fifth round against Cardiff after missing the last seven games due to Covid and then a subsequent hip injury.

“Thiago, hopefully, he will be in full team training after the international break to prepare for the Cardiff game,” Lijnders told reporters.

“Divock will not be ready until after Cardiff.”

It’s a much longer time on the sidelines than first expected for Origi with it to amount to two months at the time of Cardiff’s visit to Anfield on February 6.

While missing both trips to Arsenal and Crystal Palace, the international break should afford a valuable period to continue their respective programmes and start to get back up to speed.

The duo’s absence makes for a frustrating period for the players and fans alike at a time when options have taken a hit amid mixed results, with Thiago‘s return namely to be with the hope of no further setbacks after a stop-start career at Anfield to date.