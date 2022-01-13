A chance to take the first steps toward Wembley awaits in the first leg League Cup semi-final against Arsenal tonight. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

After having required the trip to Arsenal to be postponed, the League Cup tie has flipped on its head with Liverpool no longer having the home advantage in the second leg.

“It makes a difference” in the eyes of Jurgen Klopp but not if you win both legs, and that’s what the Reds will be out to do, starting at Anfield this evening.

And the Liverpool faithful would not mind watching a carbon copy of the 4-0 win that was notched the last time the Gunners came to visit in November.

So can they do just that and set themselves up nicely for the second leg?

The match gets underway at 7.45pm (GMT) – or 2.45pm in New York, 11.45am in Los Angeles, 6.45am (Friday) in Sydney, 11.45pm in Dubai and 10.45pm in Nairobi.

