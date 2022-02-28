Liverpool lifted the League Cup on Sunday thanks to the steeliness from the penalty spot but also because of the squad-wide efforts throughout the earlier rounds, where youth players starred.

Prior to the final, Jurgen Klopp had turned to 29 different players throughout the previous four rounds, a number that moved to 32 at Wembley.

As the manager had noted before the game, a triumph would be one for the “whole club” and Jordan Henderson echoed that sentiment as it paved the way to lift the club’s ninth League Cup.

“It’s an honour to lift this trophy 10 years on,” Henderson penned on Instagram. “Special shout out to every young player that has played along the way, you[‘re] a credit to this club.”

That they are.

While Harvey Elliott‘s first appearance came unexpectedly and finished with a penalty, Kaide Gordon, Tyler Morton, Conor Bradley, Harvey Blair and Owen Beck all made their club debuts in the earlier rounds.

When you add Neco Williams, Billy Koumetio and Elijah Dixon-Bonner to the list, they combined for a total of 18 appearances in the League Cup prior to the final.

Aside from Williams, who is enjoying his time on loan at Fulham, they all watched on at Wembley and will have known the role they played for the triumph to come to be.

“We believe in this pathway to the first team, this inside pathway to bring talents [through], to give chances and to launch,” assistant manager Pep Lijnders said before the match.

“That’s why I am extra proud that we reached the final in this competition. Because this competition was all about the journey, and we made the final.”

They’ll have many more chances to come. Starting with the FA Cup on Wednesday, no doubt.