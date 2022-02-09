Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
A rallying call and more to come – 6 key things from Klopp’s Leicester press conference

Jurgen Klopp provided an interesting press conference ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League meeting with Leicester City at Anfield, including a rallying call to fans!

Here are six things from the manager as he previewed the game against an out of form Leicester:

 

Consoling Salah

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, September 27, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 2 game between FC Porto and Liverpool FC. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Mohamed Salah made a swift return to training after suffering a gut-wrenching defeat in the Africa Cup of Nations final on Sunday and is seemingly ready to fight once more.

“Very disappointed obviously,” is how Klopp described Mo. “Losing a final is always hard. Happy to be back, but disappointed as well.”

Asked if the final defeat could provide further motivation for the Egyptian, Klopp joked: “A greater determination than Mo already had? I’m not sure that’s human!

“When you lose a final it’s really hard. But if you use it for the next big game, the next big tournament it can be useful.”

 

Sadio back tonight

Sadio Mane with Afcon trophy (Image: dpa picture alliance / Alamy Stock Photo)

By contrast, Sadio Mane continues to celebrate the success of Senegal and will miss the Leicester clash.

Sadio is not back yet, it’s a clear agreement with him,” explained the boss.

“Such a big thing. Of course anybody could see the big celebrations in Senegal. We didn’t want to stress anybody there, and ask to bring back Sadio early.

“He should just enjoy it and then come back as early as possible. I think it will be tonight [Wednesday].”.

 

Fully fit squad?!

General LFC lineup, matchday, boots (Image: Alamy)

Klopp was asked about having a ‘fully fit squad’ available for once, but wasn’t as convinced!

“I can’t remember any time in my career when that happened, so I’m really cautious about talking about it,” Klopp said.

“We have to use that responsibly now. The quality is there, but it’s not important who is playing but how we play.

“That’s obviously different for lineups, we played some good stuff and we have to deal with the situation and the job we have now. A new [situation], but an exciting one.

“Hendo has a little back problem from the last game, Sadio isn’t here.”

 

Diaz loves a rondo!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 6th, 2022: Liverpool's new signing Luis Díaz during the FA Cup 4th Round match between Liverpool FC and Cardiff City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Following a knock to new signing Luis Diaz‘s knee, Klopp confirmed the Colombian was ‘okay’ and discussed how the 25-year-old was settling in.

“Pep Lijnders talks Spanish and Portuguese so we could have a proper talk together. Yesterday it was a normal session and he enjoyed it a lot.’

“I’m not sure I’ve seen a player smile that constantly during the rondo!

“I liked his contribution when he came on in the Cardiff.

“We can see he fitted in during the last game, he played exactly as we wanted him to. There’s a lot more to come.”

 

A rallying cry

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 22, 2021: Liverpool supporters' banners on the Spion Kop before the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-4 on penalties after a 3-3 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

With four fronts to fight on and a pivotal period approaching, Klopp called on the supporters to generate a “special atmosphere” at Anfield.

“It will be a proper football game and it’s at Anfield – we should not forget that. We should try and create a special atmosphere.

“If we as a club, as a team, with our supporters, want to reach the maximum for us (this season), we better start creating atmospheres on the highest level and Thursday night is a good night to do that.”

 

Greatest ever free transfer?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 11, 2021: Liverpool's Joel Matip during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Joel Matip has played an integral part in Klopp’s plans this season and the boss was all too aware of the superb business performed by the club.

“He’s absolutely top,” Klopp praised.

“We had too may centre-backs injured in the last few years. Never their fault. We beat Napoli one year and Matip broke a bone, so yes, life without luck is difficult.

“I hope we stay more lucky than we were last few years. Long may it continue.

“He is an outstanding player. People talk about the best free signings as a transfer, I can imagine it would be a close race between Joel and Millie [Milner].”

