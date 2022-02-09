Jurgen Klopp provided an interesting press conference ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League meeting with Leicester City at Anfield, including a rallying call to fans!

Here are six things from the manager as he previewed the game against an out of form Leicester:

Consoling Salah

Mohamed Salah made a swift return to training after suffering a gut-wrenching defeat in the Africa Cup of Nations final on Sunday and is seemingly ready to fight once more.

“Very disappointed obviously,” is how Klopp described Mo. “Losing a final is always hard. Happy to be back, but disappointed as well.”

Asked if the final defeat could provide further motivation for the Egyptian, Klopp joked: “A greater determination than Mo already had? I’m not sure that’s human!

“When you lose a final it’s really hard. But if you use it for the next big game, the next big tournament it can be useful.”

Sadio back tonight

By contrast, Sadio Mane continues to celebrate the success of Senegal and will miss the Leicester clash.

Sadio is not back yet, it’s a clear agreement with him,” explained the boss.

“Such a big thing. Of course anybody could see the big celebrations in Senegal. We didn’t want to stress anybody there, and ask to bring back Sadio early.

“He should just enjoy it and then come back as early as possible. I think it will be tonight [Wednesday].”.

Fully fit squad?!

Klopp was asked about having a ‘fully fit squad’ available for once, but wasn’t as convinced!

“I can’t remember any time in my career when that happened, so I’m really cautious about talking about it,” Klopp said.

“We have to use that responsibly now. The quality is there, but it’s not important who is playing but how we play.

“That’s obviously different for lineups, we played some good stuff and we have to deal with the situation and the job we have now. A new [situation], but an exciting one.

“Hendo has a little back problem from the last game, Sadio isn’t here.”

Diaz loves a rondo!

Following a knock to new signing Luis Diaz‘s knee, Klopp confirmed the Colombian was ‘okay’ and discussed how the 25-year-old was settling in.

“Pep Lijnders talks Spanish and Portuguese so we could have a proper talk together. Yesterday it was a normal session and he enjoyed it a lot.’

“I’m not sure I’ve seen a player smile that constantly during the rondo!

“I liked his contribution when he came on in the Cardiff.

“We can see he fitted in during the last game, he played exactly as we wanted him to. There’s a lot more to come.”

A rallying cry

With four fronts to fight on and a pivotal period approaching, Klopp called on the supporters to generate a “special atmosphere” at Anfield.

“It will be a proper football game and it’s at Anfield – we should not forget that. We should try and create a special atmosphere.

“If we as a club, as a team, with our supporters, want to reach the maximum for us (this season), we better start creating atmospheres on the highest level and Thursday night is a good night to do that.”

Greatest ever free transfer?

Joel Matip has played an integral part in Klopp’s plans this season and the boss was all too aware of the superb business performed by the club.

“He’s absolutely top,” Klopp praised.

“We had too may centre-backs injured in the last few years. Never their fault. We beat Napoli one year and Matip broke a bone, so yes, life without luck is difficult.

“I hope we stay more lucky than we were last few years. Long may it continue.

“He is an outstanding player. People talk about the best free signings as a transfer, I can imagine it would be a close race between Joel and Millie [Milner].”