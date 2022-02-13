Jurgen Klopp has restored Mohamed Salah to his starting lineup as Liverpool take on Burnley this afternoon, with four changes to the side for the trip to Turf Moor.

The Reds arrived in Lancashire buoyed by the rarity of a fully fit squad, which gave Klopp a series of tough decisions to make over his lineup.

Alisson was among the certainties, however, and starts behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

In midfield, Fabinho will operate as No. 6, with Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita ahead of him.

Salah and Sadio Mane are both back in attack, joining Roberto Firmino as Liverpool seek a club-record fifth straight win at Turf Moor.

Liverpool have not lost at Burnley since 2016, with back-to-back 3-0 victories coming last season, and the Clarets head into this clash bottom of the Premier League.

They have, though, are on a run of three consecutive draws, including against both Arsenal and, last time out, Man United.

“I’ve been six-and-a-half-years here and playing there was always uncomfortable,” Klopp said in his pre-match press conference.

“There was not once one game where I thought ‘we have them early’. It never happened.”

Burnley: Pope; Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Lennon, Brownhill, Westwood, Cornet; Weghorst, Rodriguez

Substitutes: Hennessey, Lowton, Cork, Barnes, McNeil, Stephens, Collins, Bardsley, Long

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Keita; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Thiago, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Jota, Diaz Elliott