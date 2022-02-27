It’s a big day for Liverpool with a ninth League Cup on the line and Jurgen Klopp had options aplenty against Chelsea to make a strong XI, with Diogo Jota fit enough for the bench.

Liverpool arrive at Wembley in formidable form, with nine wins on the spin and only three goals conceded in that very run.

Confidence will be high for Jurgen Klopp‘s side but with Chelsea the opposition, they know it will not be an easy afternoon with a draw the end result in the previous two meetings.

It has been a squad effort to reach this point and more names have now been added to the 29 to feature in the competition so far for the final push to lift the cup by day’s end.

As had been long known, Caoimhin Kelleher is in goal for the biggest game in his young career as Alisson steps aside.

Ahead of the Irishman is Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson, unchanged from midweek.

In midfield, Fabinho is in place in the No. 6 role and is flanked by captain Jordan Henderson and Thiago.

And finally, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz make up the forward line, all three making their League Cup bow this season.

Jota is fit enough to make the nine-man bench, while Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi are also available to the manager who can make five changes today.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Diaz, Mane

Substitutes: Alisson, Tsimikas, Konate, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Jota, Origi

Chelsea: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Pulisic, Mount, Havertz

Substitutes: Kepa, Sarr, James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Lukaku, Werner