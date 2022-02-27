Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 19, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) celebrates with team-mate Luis Díaz after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Chelsea: Diaz starts with Jota on the bench!

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

It’s a big day for Liverpool with a ninth League Cup on the line and Jurgen Klopp had options aplenty against Chelsea to make a strong XI, with Diogo Jota fit enough for the bench.

Liverpool arrive at Wembley in formidable form, with nine wins on the spin and only three goals conceded in that very run.

Confidence will be high for Jurgen Klopp‘s side but with Chelsea the opposition, they know it will not be an easy afternoon with a draw the end result in the previous two meetings.

It has been a squad effort to reach this point and more names have now been added to the 29 to feature in the competition so far for the final push to lift the cup by day’s end.

As had been long known, Caoimhin Kelleher is in goal for the biggest game in his young career as Alisson steps aside.

Ahead of the Irishman is Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson, unchanged from midweek.

In midfield, Fabinho is in place in the No. 6 role and is flanked by captain Jordan Henderson and Thiago.

And finally, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz make up the forward line, all three making their League Cup bow this season.

Jota is fit enough to make the nine-man bench, while Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi are also available to the manager who can make five changes today.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Diaz, Mane

Substitutes: Alisson, Tsimikas, Konate, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Jota, Origi

Chelsea: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Pulisic, Mount, Havertz

Substitutes: Kepa, Sarr, James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Lukaku, Werner

Read all our build-up and previews on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android. There'll also be reaction, analysis and videos after full-time. Click here to get it for free.
carabao_programme_cover

Get your Carabao Cup Final Programme

Order your souvenir official Wembley matchday programme — with worldwide delivery.

SHOP NOW
LEARN MORE
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments